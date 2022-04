Almost three years ago, Alton Coston III gave a commencement speech at Varina High School’s graduation ceremony, and the video went viral. Coston talked openly about his struggle with depression stemming from the stress of not being able to afford college. Weeks after praying with his family, the College of William & Mary sent Coston not only an acceptance letter but also a full-tuition scholarship.

WILLIAMSBURG, VA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO