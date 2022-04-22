ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

Former Saginaw Police officer dies

By Brianna Owczarzak
WNEM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw community is mourning the loss of a former police officer. Brad “Tony”...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saginaw, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Saginaw, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam Veteran#Purple Heart#Mourning#Wnem#Saginaw Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Monroe News

Monroe Middle School student dies from injuries

A Monroe Middle School student died from injuries she suffered after reportedly jumping from a moving car driven by her mother in Southgate. Monroe Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Julie Everly identified the victim as Angelina Jones, 14, an eighth-grade student at MMS. ...
MONROE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Missing Michigan mother: What happened to Dee Ann Warner?

TIPTON, Mich. – Many people are determined to get answers about Dee Ann Warner, a missing 52-year-old mother of five who vanished in April 2020. Family members suspect foul play, but the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office says it needs more to go on, and they’re renewing their request for help from the public.
TIPTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy