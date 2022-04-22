Woman wanted for identity theft in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police are looking for a woman in connection to an identity theft case.

Police said the woman took out a loan from a local credit union by fraudulent means.

(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Anyone with information about the woman can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.

