Hattiesburg, MS

Woman wanted for identity theft in Hattiesburg

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police are looking for a woman in connection to an identity theft case.

Police said the woman took out a loan from a local credit union by fraudulent means.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cjoVD_0fH7uluo00
(Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Department)

Anyone with information about the woman can call the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP.

