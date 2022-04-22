Alexandria Recognizes National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Encourages Residents to Safely Dispose of Unneeded Medications

CORRECTION: this news release has been corrected to indicate the Alexandria COVID-19 community level as medium.

The City of Alexandria encourages residents to safely dispose of unneeded prescription and over-the-counter medications, including those prescribed by veterinarians, during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 30. Residents have several options for disposal, including designated collection sites during the event, permanent medication drop-off locations, a new permanent needle disposal box and methods for disposing of medication safely at home.

A collection will take place on Saturday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the following drop-off sites staffed by the Alexandria Police Department and the Alexandria Sheriff’s Office:

First Baptist Church (2932 King St.)

Alexandria Police Department Headquarters (3600 Wheeler Ave.)

Fire Station 210 (5255 Eisenhower Ave.)

The Neighborhood Pharmacy of Del Ray (2204 Mt. Vernon Ave.)

Alexandria is currently at a medium COVID-19 community level and individuals may choose to wear a mask. Specific settings, such as health care and congregate facilities, may require masks. Everyone should stay up to date with vaccines. Those with symptoms should get tested and stay home.

Needles are not accepted during the take back event or in the City’s permanent medication drop boxes that provide year-round disposal options. Dispose of needles and syringes in a separate designated permanent drop box, located inside the visitor’s entrance at Inova Alexandria Hospital.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse, especially opioid prescriptions. In 2021, the City collected 2,052.6 pounds of unused medication at drug take back day events and from year-round permanent drop boxes, a 54.8% increase in the amount of medication collected in 2020.

Drugs are also an environmental hazard to waterways and should never be flushed down the toilet. Drug take back days and permanent drop boxes help support the goals of the Eco-City Alexandria initiative to ensure that people can live healthier and economically productive lives, while reducing their impact on the environment.

Visit alexandriava.gov/SAPCA to learn more about ways to prevent substance use and misuse. Visit alexandriava.gov/Opioids for more information about Alexandria’s efforts to fight the national opioid epidemic.

