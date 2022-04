BOTHELL, Wash. — Saturday marks a special day for a seven-year-old girl from Bothell who just had her last treatment of chemotherapy for leukemia. On Saturday seven-year-old Peyton Vandanacker rang a bell to ring in a new chapter of life, that took two and half years in the making. Peyton is now in remission, after she was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in November 2019.

