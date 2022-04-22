WCSO: Man arrested after having sexual contact with child

DRESDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested on child sex abuse charges. Police say, John T. Dennison III, 47, of Clemons, allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a child less than 13 years old.

Charges:

Sex Abuse in 1st Degree Felony

Forcible Touching

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Dennison was released after arraignment pending a future court date in the Town of Dresden Court.

