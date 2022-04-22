ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

WCSO: Man arrested after having sexual contact with child

DRESDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested on child sex abuse charges. Police say, John T. Dennison III, 47, of Clemons, allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a child less than 13 years old.

Charges:

  • Sex Abuse in 1st Degree Felony
  • Forcible Touching
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Dennison was released after arraignment pending a future court date in the Town of Dresden Court.

