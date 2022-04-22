WCSO: Man arrested after having sexual contact with child
DRESDEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested on child sex abuse charges. Police say, John T. Dennison III, 47, of Clemons, allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a child less than 13 years old.Man arrested in NY mom’s duffel bag death was handyman, boyfriend: police
Charges:
- Sex Abuse in 1st Degree Felony
- Forcible Touching
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Dennison was released after arraignment pending a future court date in the Town of Dresden Court.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.
Comments / 0