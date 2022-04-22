Daringer: What is background of new director of elections?

The April 2022 issue of the Independent has a short article about David Frisk who has been appointed to director of elections for Pinal County (“ Pinal County appoints Frisk as director of elections ” on page 38 of the April 2022 issue of the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent).

I know that he served as program manager for the elections division in Washington state, but I would like to know more about who David Frisk is.

I read that he is from Washington, where antifa was allowed to seize a large area of Seattle and set up a CHAZ — a Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone — in 2020.

Burning, looting and all kinds of violence was dismissed by Seattle’s mayor as “the summer of love.”

They demonized the police and promoted defunding police. Since then, crime and homelessness have become a painful problem that is neglected by a very left-leaning state government.

I see that David Frisk wants a free, fair and secure election. I want to believe that that’s what he truly wants for Pinal County. But still, I want to know more. What is his record? Who is he really?

Editor's note: JoAnn Daringer is a resident of Pinal County.