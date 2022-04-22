'Forever isn’t long enough...' The love story of Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge...

This week, Michael Mealor returns to The Young and the Restless as Kyle, who is about to get the shock of his life. How does Jack’s son react to the news that mom Diane is alive and well? “It’s utter devastation,” Kyle’s portrayer tells Soap Opera Digest. “Kyle has done so much work on himself to deal with the loss of his mother, so he has to decide if he even wants to see her.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO