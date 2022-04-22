ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

She is a REINCARNATED Egyptian PHARAOH?! These celebrities believe in past lives

By Bang Showbiz
laconiadailysun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs there life after death? Or are you living through...

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Johnny Depp Testimony Day 4: Actor Claims Amber Heard Made Paul Bettany's Son Burst Into Tears — Live Updates

Johnny Depp took the stand on Monday, April 25, where he revealed what Amber Heard's relationship was like with his pal Paul Bettany, who is also an actor in Hollywood. "Ms. Heard despised Mr. Bettany mainly because we had become close friends, and he was a threat and would take me away from her with regard to if Paul Bettany was getting the attention from me, that was a showstopper, it would cause all kinds of unpleasantries to the point of when we were on the island with Mr. Bettany, his wife, and his four children, Ms. Heard and Mr....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egyptian#Pharaoh#Past Lives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Prince Charles ‘will never really get’ Queen’s approval because he’s ‘too needy’, book claims

The Queen will never give the Prince of Wales her full approval because she finds him “too needy” and “too emotional”, a bombshell new book on the royal family alleges. The claims, documented by former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, detail how the prince is “desperate for his mother’s approval” but may never get it because of his “vulnerable, self-centred” character. The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil spans the past 25 years of betrayals, love affairs and scandals that have rocked the royal family. Brown begins where her 2007 book The Diana Chronicles...
CELEBRITIES
Loudwire

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy – ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Welcome to Ozzy’s house! Sharon Osbourne, 69, says she and former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, are set to move two Ukrainian refugee families into properties on their Buckinghamshire estate

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are planning to offer up properties on their Buckinghamshire estate to two Ukrainian families fleeing Russian invasion. The former Black Sabbath frontman, 73, and his rock manager wife, 69, are due to move back to their Grade II-listed mansion - called Welders House - in the village of Jordans, Buckinghamshire, in just a matter of weeks.
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Steffy Remembers!

How much will Steffy remember in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers? When her amnesia clears and she remembers her husband and son, can she handle the truth about what happened to Finn?. After waking up, Steffy suffered amnesia that left her believing that Liam was her husband. She...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Drops a Bombshell About His Future as Sonny: ‘I Hate to Say That, But… ’

The Emmy winner is as happy as can be on the show right now. Nevertheless…. During a live State of Mind on April 24, General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard fielded a question about his future that yielded an answer that’s sure to put a chill in the hearts of Sonny fans. First, he explained that his satisfaction with his work on the soap came and went in “waves,” adding, “I’m really happy right now.”
TV & VIDEOS
realitytitbit.com

Kourtney slammed for 'hypocritical' message as fans call out Kardashian clan

Combined, the Kardashian clan amass more than 1 billion followers on Instagram, with which comes great influence. However, fans were not too keen on the eldest sibling of the Kardashian family as she celebrated Earth Day in Hawaii. Some followers chose to call out Kourtney with one accusing her of posting a ‘hypocritical’ message.
HAWAII STATE
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy