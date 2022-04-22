High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-04-22 21:48:00 SST Expires: 2022-04-23 07:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A high surf advisory indicates large breaking waves will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing dangerous rip currents and localized beach erosion. Also, it is extremely dangerous to fish or observe waves from...
UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Thursday: A high wind warning now replaces one of the high wind watches and wind advisories also have been issued for some counties in our area. The story below has been updated to reflect the changes. . . . By SALINA POST. Multiple wind-related notifications have been...
Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Val Verde FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 1 PM CDT this afternoon for a portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Val Verde. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Effective: 2022-04-25 15:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Liberty; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Liberty, Montgomery, Polk and San Jacinto. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 109 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Rainfall rates of 2 inches per hour were occuring in the area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastern Conroe, Cleveland, Shepherd, Splendora, Cut And Shoot, Goodrich, North Cleveland, Woodloch and Tarkington Prairie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-25 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ TUESDAY FOR GUADALUPE PASS * WHAT...East winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe Pass in Texas. * WHEN...From 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening to 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Val Verde THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN VAL VERDE COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Effective: 2022-04-25 11:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River near White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 2.0 feet, Minor flooding of Goos Ferry Road will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:05 AM CDT Monday the stage was 2.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:05 AM CDT Monday was 2.5 feet. - Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 2.3 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-25 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Val Verde A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN VAL VERDE COUNTY At 1028 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles south of Pandale, or 16 miles north of Langtry, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Val Verde County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-25 11:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM EDT. Target Area: Marquette Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity for the following rivers in Michigan Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt affecting Marquette County. .Snowmelt yesterday combined with recent rainfall has resulted in river levels rising to flood stage. For the Escanaba River...including Humboldt...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Middle Branch Escanaba River at Humboldt. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 6.5 feet, County Road FX begins to flood * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM EDT Monday the stage was 6.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM EDT Monday was 6.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.9 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.8 feet on 04/22/1992. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-25 11:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1130 PM EDT. Target Area: Baraga; Houghton The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Michigan Sturgeon River near Chassell affecting Houghton and Baraga Counties. .Water continues to rise on the Sturgeon River near Chassel due to recent rainfall, continued snow melt, and upstream dam releases. For the Sturgeon River...including Alston, Chassell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Continued flooding is expected until further notice. * WHERE...Sturgeon River near Chassell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.5 feet, The river begins to overflow onto Sturgeon River Road...Rajala Road...and Aho Road * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.5 feet. - Forecast...No forecast is available for this location. - Flood stage is 10.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.5 feet on 04/03/2005. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-25 12:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pembina; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 36.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 42.8 feet Sunday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18. * WHEN...Until Sunday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 10.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 10.7 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-04-25 11:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 85.0 feet, There may be some County roads along the river flooded, requiring lengthy detours. River is high and swift, boaters should be very cautious. Access to many oil and gas rigs will be by boat only. Levee gates should be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 85.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 83.9 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 85.0 Mon 10 AM 85.0 84.8 84.5 **CRESTING**
Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 12:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edwards; Kinney A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Kinney and south central Edwards Counties through 1215 PM CDT At 1126 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Amanda, or 17 miles northwest of Brackettville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Alamo Village and Kickapoo Cavern State Park. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-25 10:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Water near homes on Pine Street in Patterson. Water deep over Woodruff County Road 775. Water around camps along State Highways 14 and 18 in Jackson County. Many acres of cropland, pastures, and timberland flooded in Craighead, Jackson, and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to steadily fall to 10.7 feet by Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 11.1 Mon 10 AM 11.1 11.0 10.9 **CRESTING**
