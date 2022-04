Cheat codes used to be some of the most fun things to play around with in games. These were usually fun little changes that broke the rules of the game for some fun, such as new character skins, adding weird sound effects, changing character proportions, or more practical ones like giving the player infinite health or ammo. However, cheats have mostly fallen out of favor in the modern age of gaming. What used to be unlockable are now withheld as DLC or paid bonuses, or outright ignored completely, with very few games still including them as fun discoveries or bonuses to play within the game itself.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO