ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

G7 officials exit World Bank meeting as Russian official begins to speak

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHxYO_0fH7qwWP00

WASHINGTON, April 22 (Reuters) - G7 officials and others walked out of a meeting of the Development Committee that advises the governors of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund on Friday in Washington when a Russian official began to speak, a source told Reuters.

It was the latest walkout by senior officials from Group of Seven advanced economies to protest Russia's war in Ukraine, and followed similar demonstrations at meetings of the Group of 20 major economies and the IMF's steering committee earlier this week.

Russia's refusal to agree to strong language condemning its war in Ukraine prevented the International Monetary and Financial Committee from issuing a formal communique on Thursday, and the same is likely to happen at Friday's meeting of the Development Committee, the source said.

The 25-member Development Committee, established in 1974, meets twice a year at the spring and fall meetings of the IMF and World Bank, to build consensus on development issues.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its massive impact on the global economy have dominated this year's spring meetings of the bank and fund, and high-level meetings held on the sidelines.

The IMF on Tuesday slashed its forecast for global economic growth by nearly a full percentage point, noting that Russia's war in Ukraine had fueled inflation, making it a "clear and present danger" for many countries. read more

Over five million Ukrainians have fled abroad since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945.

The United States accuses Russia of committing war crimes in what Moscow calls a "special military operation." Russia denies the allegations. read more

Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by William Maclean

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russian World#Imf#Clear And Present Danger#The Development Committee#Group Of Seven#Group Of 20#Ukrainians
Salon

Russia plans to "grind up" citizens of NATO countries

Vladimir Putin | A destroyed tank lies in rubble, in central Mariupol (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Russian President Vladimir Putin's propagandists issued a new warning this week that the war in Ukraine will soon turn into a direct conflict with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which is supplying Ukraine with military aid to fend off Putin's troops.
POLITICS
WVNews

What happens in Russia if Putin can’t win in Ukraine?

The world has been transfixed by Ukraine’s fight for survival. As the war drags on, we’d better start considering what will become of Russia, as well. President Vladimir Putin’s nation has now been subjected to an isolation more sudden and total than that experienced by any major power in recent history. What that leads to may not be pretty.
POLITICS
The Independent

Zelensky claims Russia troops are ‘cutting out civilians’ tongues’ and want to make Ukrainians ‘silent slaves’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian troops of “cutting out civilians’ tongues” in Ukraine among a list of gruesome atrocities.Speaking to the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky told council members about alleged attacks that had taken place by Russian president Vladimir Putin’s troops “just for pleasure” in recently liberated towns in Ukraine. Appearing via video link, Mr Zelensky described how civilians had been shot in the back of the head after being tortured, blown up with grenades in their homes and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.He added that those responsible should immediately be...
MILITARY
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
World Bank
Country
Russia
BBC

Ukraine round-up: Russia sends warning to US

For weeks Russian forces have been withdrawing from around the Ukrainian capital to focus on seizing eastern parts of the country. But Friday proved that that Kyiv is still far from safe. Russia said it hit a plant just outside the city that makes anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles, and claimed...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

411K+
Followers
318K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy