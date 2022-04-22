ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

In tearful goodbye, Jay Wright retires as Villanova head coach

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LyXTv_0fH7pPYL00

Jay Wright officially retired as head coach of the Villanova's men's basketball team during a press conference Friday where he fought back tears, reflected on his time on the Main Line campus and was hopeful of the future of the program.

"This is kind of a strange day," Wright said, mentioning this would be his final sports press conference with "hoops in the house."

"What Patty and I want this to be is the next step in Villanova basketball history, the next step in the Villanova program," Wright said. "The greatest thing for us has always been just to be the coach at Villanova."

The tearful coach added, "Accolades or winning games is not as big as just being the coach at Villanova."

In a press conference that also featured Villanova University President Rev. Peter Donohue and Vice President and Athletic Director Mark Jackson, Wright said he knew during this season that it was the right time to step back.

WATCH: Jay Wright Explains His Decision to Retire

Jay Wright explained what went into his decision to retire as Villanova head coach.

He said he started thinking about it for a few seasons, but this year he didn't feel he was at 100% anymore; he was without the edge he once had.

"We always ask our players - you're either 100% in or you're against us," Wright said. "Father and Mark and (University Trustees Chair) Justin Gmelich, part of this process was them trying to convince me not to do this...they said 70% of you is as good as anybody else, which I appreciate. But we could never coach that way."

"I just knew it was the right time."

While he may not have been on the top of his game, the staff and leadership of the team were, Wright said, with his voice cracking with emotion.

The 60-year-old Wright will remain at Villanova and stay involved in fundraising, advising, education and more.

Wright guided Villanova to titles in 2016 and 2018 and just led the Wildcats to the Final Four, where they lost to national champion Kansas. He went 520-197 in 21 seasons at the school and 642-282 overall, also coaching Hofstra from 1994-2001.

Wright was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.

RELATED: Phil Martelli, Fran Dunphy reflect on Jay Wright's legendary coaching career

He joined North Carolina's Roy Williams and Duke's Mike Krzyzewski as the third coach with multiple championships to step down over the last two years.

Before he arrived, Villanova was known for upsetting Georgetown in the 1985 national championship game and the occasional trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Wright needed three years to build a foundation before Villanova broke through with a trip to the 2005 Sweet 16. An Elite Eight appearance followed the next year and the Wildcats reached the Final Four in 2009.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UDexB_0fH7pPYL00

Jay Wright grimaces while speaking at a news conference about his resignation as NCAA college basketball coach at Villanova, in Villanova, Pa., Friday, April 22, 2022.

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Villanova won its first national title under Wright in 2016 on Kris Jenkins' buzzer-beater and decimated the NCAA Tournament field in 2018, winning every game by double digits on its way to the national title.

He was selected AP coach of the decade in 2020.

Kyle Neptune, who served on the Villanova coaching staff before accepting the head coaching position at Fordham in 2021, returned to replace Wright.

The 37-year-old Neptune was on Wright's staff for the 2009 Final Four team, then later spent three seasons as an assistant at Niagara before he returned to the Wildcats in 2013. He went 16-16 in his lone season at Fordham.

Wright's decision comes after another successful season:

- He reached 25 or more victories for the 10th time in his 22 seasons.

- The Wildcats have won a regular-season or postseason conference championship in each of the nine seasons since the Big East reconfigured in 2013.

- The Wildcats earned a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the eighth time under Wright.

During Wright's tenure, he coached several future NBA stars, including Kyle Lowry, Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Saddiq Bey.

Wright was hired as head coach at Hofstra and went 207-122 with two NCAA Tournament appearances in seven seasons. Hired in 2001 to replace Steve Lappas, the Wildcats went to the NIT in Wright's first three seasons.

The Wildcats finished 30-8 this season and Wright's final game was an 81-65 loss to Kansas in the Final Four.

Wright, a Churchville, Pennsylvania native, played college basketball at Bucknell and started as an assistant at Rochester and Drexel. He spent five seasons at Villanova as Rollie Massimino's assistant, then followed him to UNLV for another two years before taking the head coaching job at Hofstra in 1994.

He rejected numerous NBA and other college overtures through the years and remained steadfast in his dedication to the Wildcats. Wright had stints coaching teams in the Pan American Games and World University Games; and served as an assistant coach under San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich for Team USA.

----

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Truth Sets U Free
3d ago

You will always be loved!! Thank you for taking care of the guys, and showing them how to be great on, and off the courts! We miss you already!! Villanova for life!! 💙🏀💙

Reply
2
Related
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Indiana big man Michael Durr reveals transfer destination

Former Indiana basketball reserve center Michael Durr is leaving Bloomington for Orlando. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Durr is headed to UCF to continue his college basketball career. It’s a return back to the Sunshine State for the 7-foot center, who started his career at USF in Tampa.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

Star Transfer Antoine Davis Is Down To 5 Schools

There are over 1,000 men’s college basketball players still in the transfer portal, and Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis is one of the best of the bunch. Davis averaged well over 20 points per game in each of his four seasons at Detroit. With 2,734 career points, he’s the 22nd-leading scorer in men’s college hoops history.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Villanova, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Churchville, PA
City
Rochester, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Villanova, PA
Sports
Villanova, PA
Basketball
Villanova, PA
College Sports
Villanova, PA
College Basketball
On3.com

Oscar Tshiebwe sends definitive message to Shaedon Sharpe

While Shaedon Sharpe will likely never suit up in a Kentucky uniform, his Wildcat teammate and Wooden Award-winning big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been advocating for his return with the hopes to become one of the most dominant teams in the country next season. “He is definitely a bucket,” Tshiebwe...
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Naasir Cunningham, No. 1 Recruit In 2024, Makes Decision

Gill St. Bernards forward Naasir “Naas” Cunningham is the top prospect in the 2024 college basketball recruiting class. With offers from tons of programs plus several blue bloods, he’s made a big decision on his playing future. In an interview with ESPN, Cunningham revealed that he is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fran Dunphy
Person
Phil Martelli
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Kris Jenkins
Person
Rollie Massimino
Person
Mikal Bridges
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Butler reacts to Victor Oladipo’s playoff debut for Heat amid rumored problem

Jimmy Butler showed his appreciation for Victor Oladipo after the veteran guard made an impact in his 2022 playoff debut for the Miami Heat. With Kyle Lowry injured and out, Oladipo got the opportunity to play in Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Sure enough, he made the most of the chance given to him and impressed in his 23 minutes on the floor. Dipo scored six points and recorded eight rebounds and four assist as Miami secured the 110-86 win.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Everyone Has Same Preseason No. 1 In College Basketball

The 2022-22 men’s college basketball season is six-plus months away, but we might already have a unanimous preseason No. 1. North Carolina, the national title runner-ups, is bringing back the majority of its team for the 2022-23 season. UNC got more big news on Sunday, with the return of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova Basketball
On3.com

KSR Today: Roster building continues for Kentucky

We are firmly in the offseason for both basketball and football, but there is no offseason anymore in modern college athletics. John Calipari and Mark Stoops are both trying to actively improve their rosters as the May 1 transfer portal deadline quickly approaches. KSR Today is here to get Saturday...
LEXINGTON, KY
NESN

Charles Barkley Raises Concern After Nets Rule Out Ben Simmons For Game 4

Charles Barkley is starting to wonder if Ben Simmons already is falling out of favor in Brooklyn. Reports surfaced last week indicating Simmons, who hasn’t played in an NBA game since last June, was gearing up to make his Nets debut in Game 4 of Brooklyn’s first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. Simmons, however, will not play Monday night at Barclays Center, as he reportedly woke up with back soreness Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NBC Sports

Guard Nahiem Alleyne transfers from Virginia Tech to UConn

STORRS, Conn. – Nahiem Alleyne, who helped Virginia Tech to the ACC tournament title last season, will transfer to UConn, the Huskies announced on Friday. The 6-foot-4 guard joins Tristen Newton, who announced plans earlier this month to transfer to Connecticut from East Carolina. Both players are rising seniors,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had disrespectful gesture for refs at end of Game 4

Officiating has been a big story in the playoff series between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors, and that was the case again in Saturday’s Game 4. The Raptors staved off elimination with a 110-102 win, forcing the series back to Philadelphia for a Game 5. 76ers center Joel Embiid clearly felt that the officials played a role in that outcome based on his actions as he was walking off the court. TV cameras caught Embiid sarcastically applauding in the direction of the referees as he headed to the locker room.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

St. Bonaventure lands Saint Peter’s transfer Daryl Banks III, who dropped 27 points on Kentucky

Saint Peter’s transfer Daryl Banks III is on the move. The 6-foot-3 junior guard announced Sunday he will transfer to St. Bonaventure for his senior season. “I chose Bonaventure because it was the perfect fit,” he said. “They have a well established culture that breeds success. The coaching staff is great, the players are great and so is the school. Everyone there made me feel very welcomed and a part of the family. What I will bring is just whatever it takes to win night in and out.”
SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
90K+
Followers
12K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy