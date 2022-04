The Cincinnati Reds have the distinction of being the only team in the majors right now that is in the bottom two teams in terms of batting average and pitching ERA. It’s impressive to me that one team could dominate the bottom of the barrel so successfully. But, the Reds have done just that. With a .184 batting average and 5.77 ERA, they are really blazing a trail for future awful teams to follow. Honestly, I'm surprised they managed to win two of their 15 games so far. Predictably, they lost to the Cardinals in their series opener last night 4-2 and have now lost ten games in a row.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO