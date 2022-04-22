ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Hamilton, AR

Mysterious Classic Car Found Underwater

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OKhnL_0fH7njl300

What is this thing?

When a fisherman using sonar found a car sitting in Lake Hamilton in Arkansas, he reached out to authorities for help. There are a few missing persons in the area and he figured the police should check out the potential lead. For whatever reason they didn’t, so the man turned to Adventures with Purpose, a group we’ve highlighted many times in the past.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

The thing about finding a car using sonar is the picture which comes back isn’t anything like what divers see with their own eyes. This case perfectly illustrates that since the fisherman thought he had found an old muscle car submerged in the lake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0388x9_0fH7njl300

After successfully sticking a magnet with a line on it to the car, the diver is able to swim down and locate the car. Visibility is only 4 to 6 feet, so it’s difficult to see details in the murky depths. The diver is able to tell much of the vehicle is deteriorated, including the top missing after sleeping with the fishes for who knows how long. He concludes whatever environmental damage the car would do has already been done. Now the vehicle is part of the ecosystem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oFz8n_0fH7njl300

Because of its deteriorated state, the car is harder to correctly identify. Right away, you can see the tires are super skinny, which is a dead giveaway this is something built a long time ago. There are other hints this find is a classic car. The damage done by the water might be in part why it looked like a muscle car on sonar. The diver thinks it might be an old military vehicle of some sort. Maybe you could have figured out what it is even with low visibility, but keep in mind these divers aren’t necessarily gearheads, so cut them a little slack.

So what do you think this vehicle is? Check out the video and let us know in the comments.

Comments / 40

John Jack Coyne
1d ago

Chevy didn't make a 327 in '55, the 327 didn't come out till '63. And it wasn't offered in the Bel Air with a four-barrel carb till '64. However, in 1964, the correct ignition timing would be four degrees before top-dead-center.

Reply(3)
5
whodidit
2d ago

from the wheel it looks to be in the early to mid 30's...chevy had a wheel that looks a lot like it

Reply
6
Related
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Motorious

Canadian Police Find 1970s Classic Cars Submerged In Lake

If you live in the area of Mohawk Lake, or more accurately did back in the 1970s, Brantford Police might have just found your car. With the help of Ontario Provincial Police Dive Team, they recovered seven classic cars, all from the 1970s, which had been sunk into the murky depths. As you might imagine, police suspect the vehicles are all stolen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ultimate Unexplained

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Hamilton, AR
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas Cars
Motorious

Chevy Corvette Driver Killed In Florida Crash

A fatal accident involving a Chevy Corvette and a Toyota Tacoma is a somber reminder of the need to be cautious while behind the wheel. The crash took place on County Road 484 in Belleview, Florida around 3 pm on March 24. After Marion County Fire Rescue arrived, it took about five minutes to extricate the driver from the Corvette. However, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
BELLEVIEW, FL
99.1 WFMK

The Abandoned Old Mansion in the Michigan Woods

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. In a secluded, undisclosed Michigan location, an old mansion sits decaying in the woods... Judging by the outside of this place, it looks like it may have...
MICHIGAN STATE
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Car#Missing Person#Muscle Car#Vehicles#Motorious Podcast
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
Whiskey Riff

Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night

Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […] The post Eerie Footage From Yellowstone Captures Massive Wolf Wandering Through The Night first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Motorious

C8 Corvette Does Its Best Impression Of A Bowling Ball

Driving a powerful high-performance sports car certainly is an exhilarating feeling. Unfortunately, for some people it’s so intoxicating they start doing really stupid things behind the wheel while on public roads. Hey, if you want to hot dog it on a track with nobody around, spinning out and flipping your Corvette, by all means go for it. But a guy in California did one worse, using his C8 Corvette like a bowling ball, flipping a truck onto its roof in the process of mangling his mid-engine sports car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

N.M. wildfire exceeds 6,000 acres, hundreds of structures destroyed

April 16 (UPI) -- A New Mexico wildfire responsible for thousands of evacuations and the deaths of an elderly couple has grown to more than 6,000 acres, firefighters say. The McBride Fire that has ravaged the village of Ruidoso, N.M., was measured late Friday at 6,185 acres, according to an update issued by state, federal and local fire agencies working with the Southwest Coordination Center.
RUIDOSO, NM
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
Motorious

The Greatest Muscle Car Police Chase Ends On Empty

After slipping the helicopter, the Hellcat ran out of gas. What would you do with one of the fastest production cars ever made? Well, Mohamed Ahmed Abu-Shlieba thought the Dodge Challenger Hellcat could outrun the cops. Not only was he right about the police cars not being able to keep up, thanks to the Hellcat’s top speed of 200-MPH, the helicopters couldn’t keep up either.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
58K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy