2 Men Charged In Connection to Double Homicide At Haikey Creek Park

By News On 6
News On 6
 3 days ago

www.newson6.com

News On 6

OCPD: Man Killed In South OKC Shooting

One person died following a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night. The shooting happened near Interstate 35 and Southeast 89th Street. The man was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Philly

Wilmington Man Charged With Multiple Felonies In Connection To Dover Homicide

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Delaware State Police have arrested an 18-year-old Wilmington man in connection to a homicide that took place in Dover last week. Marcus Bailey is being charged with first degree murder, robbery first degree, carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and other related charges for allegedly killing a 33-year-old man in the Capitol Park section of Dover. Police say on March 24 around 3:50 p.m., troopers responded to Senator Avenue for a report of a shooting. Officials say Bailey entered the backseat of the victim’s car while the 33-year-old was in the driver’s seat. Bailey, police say, engaged in conversation with the 33-year-old man and demanded his vehicle. But at some point, the 33-year-old man was shot by Bailey in the upper torso, according to a release. Bailey then left the area of the alleged shooting. The 33-year-old man was pronounced dead on the scene, police say. Officials say their investigation led them identify Bailey as the suspect in the case. He was taken into custody without incident during a traffic stop in the Long Neck Wawa parking lot. Bailey is currently being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution on bail over $1 million.
DOVER, DE
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Jury finds David Ware guilty of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill

TULSA, Okla. — David Ware was found guilty by a jury on Friday for shooting two Tulsa police officers, killing one. It took about three hours for the jury to make its unanimous decision. Ware was convicted of first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, and obstructing an officer.
TULSA, OK
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTUL

Two dead after motorcycle crash in Tulsa County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, two people are dead after a motorcycle crashed into a car in southern Tulsa County Tuesday afternoon. OHP says a motorcycle crashed into the passenger side of a car making a left-handed turn on U.S. Highway 64, just east of Bixby. Troopers say the car was clear of the roadway when it was struck by the motorcycle.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa man sentenced to life after body found at Chandler Park

TULSA, Okla. — Nicholas McCarty was sentenced to life without parole Monday morning for murder and the removal of a body. The Tulsa County Sheriff’s office arrested McCarty after a body was found at Chandler Park, Jan. 24, 2021. Deputies say people walking their dog found the body of 54-year-old Keli Gilbert at the park near 21st and South 57th West Ave. Deputies said the body had obvious trauma and was stripped of her clothes.
TULSA, OK

