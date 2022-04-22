ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Dane Co. moves up to medium COVID-19 spread, health officials urge boosters to keep hospitalizations low

By Jaymes Langrehr
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Public health officials in Dane County are again urging everyone to stay up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccines, including scheduling booster appointments, as the county has moved up to “medium” levels of COVID-19 spread.

The CDC’s metrics look at a variety of factors to measure the level of COVID-19 spread in a community, including cases per 100,000 residents, new hospitalizations, and hospital bed capacity over the past week.

Dane County officials say the number of cases lately is what has tipped the community into the “medium” level, with a current seven-day average of 159 new cases per day. Health officials say Dane County’s high vaccination rate has helped hospitalizations stay low, though, with those rates not increasing despite the rise in the number of cases.

In the last two weeks, Dane County has seen an average of 29 people hospitalized with COVID-19 — which health officials say is the lowest level of hospitalizations since July 2021.

“While this increase is a cause of concern and caution, it is not a cause for alarm,” Public Health Madison and Dane County director Janel Heinrich said in a statement Friday.

Rising case numbers, though, can predict an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, so keeping those who test positive healthy enough to stay out of the hospital is key.

“It’s not necessarily meant to alarm our communities, but it’s meant for us to start thinking about what are the things we need to do which we all know to reduce transmission,” Dr. Amy Franta, SSM Health Wisconsin’s chief medical officer, said.

Health officials continue to urge people to get vaccinated and boosted, but there’s an increased push to treat patients early after they test positive for the virus. COVID-19 treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies, are now easier to come by, and according to Franta, they’re being underutilized.

“It doesn’t replace vaccination but it’s another tool,” she said.

According to the CDC , those in communities with medium levels of spread should stay up-to-date with their vaccines and get tested if they have symptoms. Those who are at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19 should talk to their doctor about whether they need to wear a mask and other precautions.

The CDC recommends everyone wear a mask indoors if COVID spread reaches the “high” level. PHMDC has previously said they were not considering bringing back a mask mandate, although those comments came when the county was still in the “low” level of spread.

About 20 percent of Dane County’s eligible population has not yet received their booster shot, according to the latest numbers from PHMDC, and a little more than 63 percent of people are considered up-to-date on their COVID vaccines.

NBC News

Should people wait until the fall for a second booster? CDC panel weighs in.

Just weeks after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended a second Covid-19 booster dose for people ages 50 and above, independent advisers to the agency are seeking to clear up confusion over which people in that age group may truly need that shot now and who could possibly wait until the fall for another dose.
WebMD

COVID-19 Cases Remain Low, Stomach Flu Outbreaks Rise

April 4, 2022 – While coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S., another virus is climbing to its pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC News. Outbreaks of the norovirus, which causes stomach flu, have increased dramatically since the beginning of January. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are gathering more, which has likely led to an uptick in infections.
WUSA9

Here's who Dr. Fauci thinks will need a 4th COVID vaccine dose in the immediate future

WASHINGTON — As a new variant makes its way across the United States, many are wondering if everyone will need a fourth COVID vaccine dose to protect themselves. WUSA9 took those questions to President Biden's Chief Medical Advisor, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Infectious Disease Specialist with the Mayo Clinic, Dr. John O'Horo, and Executive Director of Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center, Dr. William Moss.
The Independent

Hospitals warn patients to stay away as Norovirus and Covid outbreaks hit

NHS hospitals across the country have sent warnings over the spread of Norovirus as outbreaks increase and infections drive bed closures, adding to pressure already created by Covid.Within the last two weeks NHS trusts have sent a warning over the impact of Norovirus on hospitals as 403 beds were closed due to patients with symptoms of the virus. Southport and Ormskirk Hospital Foundation Trust warned the public last week to stay away from hospitals if they have Covid or upset stomachs as its staff were having to manage rising cases of Covid and norovirus related symptoms. According to a post...
WTHR

Yes, norovirus, or ‘stomach flu,’ outbreaks have increased in the U.S.

If you’re suffering from an upset stomach, you might be wondering if COVID-19 is to blame. But another common virus could be causing your symptoms. WebMD says U.S. outbreaks of norovirus, which is commonly referred to as the “stomach flu,” have “risen dramatically” since January 2022. Other news headlines are also claiming that norovirus cases have been on the rise in the U.S.
News 12

It's not over: COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in US

Yet again, the U.S. is trudging into what could be another COVID-19 surge, with cases rising nationally and in most states after a two-month decline. One big unknown? “We don’t know how high that mountain’s gonna grow,” said Dr. Stuart Campbell Ray, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins University.
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
TODAY.com

A new version of omicron is gaining a foothold in the US, CDC finds

Another omicron subvariant is gaining traction in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday. The subvariant, called BA.2.12.1, is an offshoot of the BA.2 version of omicron. While BA.2 remains the dominant variant in the U.S., BA.2.12.1 now accounts for roughly 1 in 5 new cases nationwide.
foodsafetynews.com

U.S. and other countries looking for cause of hepatitis infections in children

The United States and several other countries are investigating an increase of hepatitis infections in young children. Since November 2021, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are probing illnesses of nine children less than 10 years old. These children had symptoms of...
Ars Technica

Fauci confirms parents’ nightmare: FDA may delay COVID vaccines for kids under 5

The Food and Drug Administration is considering holding off on reviewing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5 until it has data from Pfizer and BioNTech on their vaccine for young children. The plan would push back the earliest possible authorization for a vaccine in the age group from May to June—yet another blow to parents who are anxious to protect their young children as the rest of the country ditches pandemic precautions, despite recent upticks in cases.
Daily Mail

CDC issues national alert and widens its probe after mystery hepatitis outbreak in which scores of kids in the US and UK were stricken with unexplained liver inflammation

U.S. health officials have sent out a nationwide alert warning doctors to be on the lookout for symptoms of unexplained hepatitis in kids, after clusters of mysterious cases in the US and UK. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding its probe after scores of young children came...
