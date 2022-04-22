ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at the playoff picture for all Laredo teams

By Thomas Lott, Garrett Kroeger
 3 days ago
Hayden McManus and the St. Augustine Knights can lock up a district title in their next game against Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy.

Here is where the playoff pictures sit for District 30-6A, 30-5A and TAPPS D2 District 4 through April 21.

District 30-6A

*Alexander8-2

*Eagle Pass8-3

*United7-3

*Nixon6-5

Del Rio4-6

United South2-7

LBJ0-9

*Indicates clinched playoff spot

The playoff teams are set in District 30-6A after Nixon’s 14-0 win over LBJ and Del Rio’s 8-4 loss to Alexander on Wednesday night.

This will be Nixon’s first playoff appearance since 2005.

If Alexander defeats LBJ on Friday it will lock up at least a share of the district title. United can split that share if it wins out and defeats the Bulldogs in the season finale.

It will however have to beat a Nixon team that defeated it 3-2 earlier this season to do that.

The playoff spots are far from set so far with at least one game left for every team in the district.

District 30-5A

*La Joya Palmview8-0

*Roma6-2

Rio Grande City3-5

Mission Veterans3-5

Martin3-5

Cigarroa1-7

There is not nearly as much decided in District 30-5A as only two spots are locked up at all with La Joya Palmview’s already holding a least a share of the district title and Roma’s only chance of winning it beating a team with just one loss on the year.

But the rest is completely up for grabs. Cigarroa can get into a playoff spot with a sweep over its next two games over Mission Veterans Memorial and Martin falling to Rio Grande City twice.

Martin can get into the playoffs if Cigarroa sweeps Mission Veterans and it splits with Rio Grande City.

Rio Grande City gets in with a sweep of Martin.

Anything could happen in this last week in district play.

TAPPS D2 District 4 (Lots of caveats here)

*Victoria St. Joseph5-1

*St. Augustine5-2

CCJPII3-2

CCIWA2-4

B. St. Joseph1-7

These records are likely not accurate, but they are relatively close. What we do know is with Victoria St. Joseph’s loss to CCIWA on Tuesday, St. Augustine has a chance to clinch the district title with a win over a CCIWA team it already defeated 12-2 earlier this year.

How the records actually sit we’re not exactly sure because these are harder to gather. But a win for St. Aug means its first baseball district title in decades. We’re not exactly sure how many decades, but it is decades, that is for sure.

Gamez continues stellar season

Senior Joey Gamez continued his solid year in Nixon’s 14-0, five-inning win over LBJ Wednesday.

Gamez went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs. Over the last five games, Gamez has gone 7 for 16 with four RBIs and three runs scored. The Mustangs have gone 4-1 during that stretch too.

“He’s really stepped up,” Nixon head coach Eddie Cruz said of Gamez a few weeks ago. “You are not sure what you are going to get from a player until they come through. But he has been a real big leader out there for us.”

With his performance Wednesday, Gamez helped Nixon clinch its first playoff appearance since 2005. Now, the senior eyes to help the Mustangs secure the third seed in District 30-6A.

What’s up next

Looking forward to Friday there are five local games being played.

Alexander will take on LBJ. As mentioned before, a win means at least a share of the District 30-6A title for the Bulldogs.

Cigarroa will take on Mission Veterans Memorial on the road coming off of a nearly stellar comeback against Roma on Tuesday. The Toros fought back from five runs down to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth. They ultimately fell 9-5, but showed a courageous effort in fighting back. They need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Martin will head to Rio Grande City to take on the Rattlers. Martin needs at least a split of its next two games to punch a ticket to the playoffs. It also plays the Rattlers next week.

Nixon and United will play at 7 p.m. at Veterans Field. The Mustangs defeated United 3-2 in eight innings their last time out. They are the last team to have beaten United in district play. A win for Nixon would likely keep the Longhorns from sharing a district title.

United South will take on Del Rio at Krueger. The Panthers cannot make the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they’re not still showing a lot of fight. They took Eagle Pass to 13 innings Tuesday night in a courageous effort from ‘Turi Garcia and Daniel Ruiz. Neither team has anything to play for but technically pride but both are still fighting to the end as Del Rio also gave Alexander a run for its money Wednesday.

