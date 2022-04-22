ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire damages Manchester recovery club, but not badly

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sQWlq_0fH7mSoD00
Manchester firefighters work at the scene of a fire at midday Thursday at the Pathfinders Club at 202 Norman St. Pathfinders Club

MANCHESTER — A fire that started on the outside of the Pathfinders Club building on Norman Street around noon Thursday damaged the building but was brought under control quickly and caused “minimal damage under the circumstances,” town Fire Chief Daniel French said.

Michael Pohl, executive director of the Pathfinders Club, which hosts 28 meetings of substance-abuse recovery groups every week, said a neighbor across the street spotted the fire and notified someone who was cleaning on the second floor.

They notified people engaged in recovery counseling on the building’s lower level, below the main meeting room, and everyone got out safely, Pohl said.

The chief said Engine 4, based at the Highland Street station, was on the scene within three minutes, 30 seconds of the call. He described that as a rapid response time that helped firefighters bring the blaze under control before it could spread further.

“We were able to get a good hole in the roof, ventilate the fire, and knock it down, with minimal damage under the circumstances,” French said.

The town department’s other three fire companies eventually cleared other calls and joined in the response, he said, as the Glastonbury Fire Department provided station coverage in case of additional calls.

“I can’t say enough about the professional firefighters we have in our town who responded so quickly,” Pohl said, adding that Thursday’s windy conditions added to the challenge of fighting the fire.

He said a cleaning company was at work in the building today, adding that he was unsure whether there would be expenses not covered by insurance.

A Facebook fundraiser, entitled “Sarah’s fundraiser for the Pathfinders Association of Manchester CT Inc.,” had received 31 donations totaling $2,625 toward its $10,000 goal, according to information on Facebook this morning. Pohl said donations are tax deductible.

Pohl said he was looking for an alternative location for the recovery meetings “for a short period of time.”

He said the fire started in the area of a garbage can outside the building. French said that was on the Florence Street side of the building, which is on a corner lot.

The chief said the fire got into an exterior wall of the building “a little” and ran up the wall into the attic. Pohl said there was some structural damage as well as smoke, soot, and fire damage.

There is a sign over a window to the building’s main meeting room that reads, “Gratitude Changes Everything,” Pohl said.

“If that window had let go, we would have lost everything,” he said.

But it held.

“We are incredibly grateful to our neighbor and the Fire Department,” Pohl said.

