ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Can lack of sleep be a sign or cause of dementia? | Lauren Mahakian

syvnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m sure most of us remember in our younger years how we would go to bed far too late and wake the next morning way too early. “I’ll make up for that by getting to bed early tonight,” we would tell ourselves. I wonder how...

syvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fareeha Arshad

Scientists explain the risks linked to taking melatonin for sleep

In a recent article published in The Conversation, scientists discussed the risk factors associated with melatonin supplement consumption for sleep. Melatonin is a hormone produced by the pineal gland in the brain and helps regulate the body’s response to day and night changes. Therefore, melatonin regulates the circadian rhythm, that is, the body’s sleep-wake cycle.
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Vitamin K may be helpful for people at risk of dementia

Dementia is a condition that affects cognitive functioning. In a new study in rodents, scientists studied how vitamin K can affect older rats’ cognitive abilities. As people get older, the risk of developing dementia increases. Dementia is the term given to a group of diseases, the most common of which is Alzheimer’s disease, which affects millions of people.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Disorder#How To Sleep#Depression
Medical News Today

What is the link between alcohol and Alzheimer's disease?

Excessive alcohol use may put a person at risk of developing certain health problems relating to the brain. This may increase the likelihood of developing Alzheimer’s disease. Around. American adults drink to excess, and almost half of the United States population drank alcohol in 2020. Excessive drinking can cause...
DRINKS
MedicineNet.com

How Long Does Drug-Induced Schizophrenia Last?

There is no such thing as drug-induced schizophrenia. Although certain medications and recreational drugs may increase your risk of schizophrenia or a similar illness, they are not directly responsible for inducing the condition. If you develop schizophrenia, it is not a short-term condition. It is a chronic mental condition that...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
LIVESTRONG.com

Want to Age Well? Do This Every Night Before Bed

While many people prioritize exercise for good health, we often overlook a regular stretching practice. But if you're treating stretching like an afterthought, you're missing out on all the big body benefits that it can bring, particularly for healthy aging. Yep, stretching — especially before bed — is a boon...
WORKOUTS
womenworking.com

Five Warning Signs of Atrial Fibrillation Everyone Should Know

Atrial fibrillation (AF or AFib) is one of the most common irregular heart arrhythmias. An arrhythmia is when the heart beats too slow or too fast. With atrial fibrillation, blood from the upper chambers of the heart doesn’t flow correctly to the lower chambers. Atrial fibrillation may happen in brief episodes or be a permanent condition.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Bad hygiene, vulgar vocabulary and too much affection among 11 most off-putting flirting tactics, study finds

Bad hygiene, showing interest in multiple people and vulgar vocabulary are among the top dealbreakers when it comes to flirting, according to a new study.Researchers at the University of Nicosia in Cyprus set out to identify the actions and characteristics that make potential partners seem less appealing, finding 11 common undesirable traits.The two-part small-scale study, published in the Personality and Individual Differences journal, surveyed 946 adults.The first cohort of 212 participants were asked to imagine themselves in a scenario with a potential romantic partner and list behaviours and traits which would leave a bad impression.A total of 69 behaviours were...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
MedicalXpress

What is the best sleeping position?

Most people spend a third of their lives either asleep or resting, according to the Sleep Foundation. During sleep, the body recharges and repairs itself. And a good night's sleep often can be determined by what position you are lying in bed. Back-sleepers beware. "I know many people find it...
PREGNANCY
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy