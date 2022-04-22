ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Why Dave Ramsey Says Every Married Couple Should Combine Finances

By Lyle Daly
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Ramsey is a strong proponent of combining finances when you're married. Is he right?. Dave Ramsey advises married couples to combine all their financial accounts. He says it creates more unity in the relationship and helps with building wealth. For married couples asking about combining finances, Dave Ramsey...

www.fool.com

Comments / 11

Darlene Mohan
2d ago

definitely you need your own checking and savings account. So when the man decides to leave or wants to take the money he is not able to. 🤔Works both ways man or women. I did boy am I glad.

Reply
7
Jesse Grant
3d ago

well I am at a point been there I do believe a woman or a man needs a personal savings with marriages dont last anymore a person needs to have an emergency fund

Reply
4
Comment Commando
2d ago

My girlfriend don't know how much money i got and I don't know how much she got we split the bills etc but she puts gas in her vehicle and I put gas in mine.Works for us a perfect formula. You know what they say if it ain't broke ahh you know the rest.

Reply(1)
2
