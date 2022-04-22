ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Murder trial for Jefferson City woman accused in toddler's death moved to next year

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 3 days ago

The trial for a Jefferson City woman accused of killing a four-year-old boy is moved to next year. Quatavia Givens is charged with first-degree murder, child...

