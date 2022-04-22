Alexander comeback starts with a ‘moonshot’

Alexander’s Jerry Castillo went 3 for 4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored in the Bulldogs’ 8-4 win over Del Rio on Wednesday.

Jerry Castillo knew Alexander was going to get on the board eventually in its game against Del Rio on Wednesday night.

“We were getting on base, that’s the good part,” he said. “Coach (Fernando Lemus) was saying the clutch hits were going to come.”

After getting down in the early going 3-0 after one inning Wednesday, the Bulldogs left the bases loaded in the first inning and runners on first and third in the second inning in which Castillo actually led off with a double.

With that many runners on the bases, it felt like scoring runs would be inevitable. In actually, it simply took skipping the whole “getting on base” part to push one across initially.

After starting his game with a double in the second inning, Castillo strolled to the batter’s box in the top of the fourth feeling confident. And on a 1-1 pitch he made use of said confidence.

The senior smacked a fly ball to center field he thought had no chance.

“It looked like a pop fly at first,” he said.

What looked like a pop fly to Castillo, Lemus described as a “moonshot.” He had no doubt the ball was going out to center field and the Bulldogs were on the board, now down 3-1.

And even though Alexander didn’t score another run that inning, the damage had been done. That damage was a belief the Bulldogs could get that “clutch hit” when they needed it.

Then in the top of the fifth, the first three men to the plate got on base for Alexander with the third coming via a base hit from Ciro Benavides. He plated Andrew De Leon to make it 3-2, then J.C. Zepeda plated Marco Villanueva with a hit of his own to tie it up.

Then Castillo came to the plate again already with a 2 for 2 day under his belt. He singled again scoring Benavides and the Bulldogs had their first lead of the game.

They wouldn’t give it up as they would close it out with an 8-4 victory bringing the team within one win of taking home at least a share of the district title.

It all started with Castillo on Wednesday and it only makes sense with how he has been playing of late. He scored the game-winning run against Eagle Pass last Friday and went 1 for 4 with two runs scored against United South in the game previous making him 4 for his last 10 with four runs scored and two RBIs.

But his 3 for 4 performance with a home run, double, single and two RBIs on Wednesday was his best outing of the season. This is Castillo’s second year as a varsity player for Alexander but his first as a starter. Seeing him develop how he has and perform as well as he has lately is exactly what Lemus wants to see out of his players.

“That’s awesome to see,” Lemus said. “That’s what we’re in this business for, to watch those kids grow up and develop and right now he’s seeing the ball real well, he’s hitting the ball hard, and that’s all we can ask of our kids.

“Hit the ball hard, have good at-bats, everything else will take care of itself.”

The bottom of the Bulldogs’ lineup in particular has done just that over the team’s last three games. During that time the combination of Zepeda, Castillo, Brytton Clements and Jeremy Gabrillo have gone 12 for 38 (.315 average) with seven RBIs and 10 runs scored.

That’s the type of production that gets coaches very excited and Castillo led the way with his performance Wednesday from the bottom of the lineup.

“That’s basically what the team needs (from us),” Castillo said. “We get going, the bottom of the lineup gets going, then the whole team gets going.”

With the success the bottom of the lineup in the last three games the Bulldogs have tallied three wins. Those wins have given them an opportunity to lock up at least a share of the district title Friday vs. LBJ.

Without those performances from the bottom of the lineup though in recent weeks that chance might not have been there. But now it is and the Bulldogs will do their best to take advantage.

“(Friday’s) a big game for us, going up against LBJ,” Lemus said. “LBJ has been playing pretty much everybody tough. They played United tough last Friday…it’s a tough district. Anybody can beat anybody and our kids should be ready for that game.”

