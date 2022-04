It has previously been reported that the human visual system has an asymmetry in the visual field. For example, humans are better at finding faces in the upper visual field than lower visual field (the so-called "upper visual field bias for faces"). The underlying mechanisms of this visual field bias are subject to much debate, but a recent infant study suggests that the visual experience in daily life contribute to the emergence of upper visual field bias for faces.

