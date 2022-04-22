ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings County, ND

Blizzard Warning issued for Billings, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. Notify a friend or family member of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Columbia, Lincoln, McDuffie, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 20:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-29 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Columbia; Lincoln; McDuffie; Richmond INCREASED FIRE DANGER Tuesday ACROSS CENTRAL SC AND EAST- CENTRAL GA Minimum relative humidity values of 15 to 25 percent combined with dry fuels and easterly winds around 10 mph will result in increased fire danger across central South Carolina and east- central Georgia on Monday from noon through 8 PM. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Eastern Aleutians by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel very hazardous. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Target Area: Eastern Aleutians BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM AKDT MONDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 6 inches. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts as high as 60 mph. Visibilities reduced at times to one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...Eastern Aleutians. * WHEN...From 10 AM Sunday to 7 PM AKDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will continue to increase this morning. Strong gusty northwest winds in combination with falling snow will create blizzard conditions beginning later this morning which will continue through Monday evening. Conditions are expected to gradually improve Monday evening and into the overnight hours as the winds diminish and the precipitation tapers off.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clark, Scotland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Clark; Scotland FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central, northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CLARK COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Barnes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 14:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Barnes The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Dakota Sheyenne River at Valley City affecting Barnes County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sheyenne River at Valley City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Actions are taken to protect electrical distribution equipment. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 15.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 18.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
BARNES COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 16:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Erie The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Erie County in northwestern Pennsylvania * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 417 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Albion, or 11 miles east of Conneaut, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Erie, Corry, Edinboro, Union City, Girard, Waterford, Albion, Wattsburg, Northwest Harborcreek, Cranesville, Platea, Mill Village and McKean. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Yuma Critical fire weather conditions are expected Tuesday .A developing low pressure system will once again bring strong southerly winds to much of the region. These winds, very dry fuels and warm conditions are expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 252 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 252 Yuma. * Timing...11 AM MDT through 7 PM MDT. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 11 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. Abrupt changes in wind direction or speed are not expected.
YUMA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow Critical fire weather conditions are expected Tuesday .A developing low pressure system will once again bring strong southerly winds to much of the region. These winds, very dry fuels and warm conditions are expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016 027...028...029...041...042...079...080...081...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Timing...11 AM MDT (12 PM CDT) through 7 PM MDT (8 PM CDT) Tuesday. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid to upper 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. Abrupt changes in wind direction or speed are not expected.
DUNDY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Logan, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Gove; Graham; Greeley; Logan; Norton; Rawlins; Sheridan; Sherman; Thomas; Wallace; Wichita Critical fire weather conditions are expected Tuesday .A developing low pressure system will once again bring strong southerly winds to much of the region. These winds, very dry fuels and warm conditions are expected to create a period of critical fire weather conditions Tuesday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT /NOON CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001...002...003...004...013...014...015...016 027...028...029...041...042...079...080...081...253 AND 254 The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 11 AM MDT /noon CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Colorado...Fire Weather Zone 253 Kit Carson and Fire Weather Zone 254 Cheyenne. In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 001 Cheyenne...Fire Weather Zone 002 Rawlins...Fire Weather Zone 003 Decatur...Fire Weather Zone 004 Norton...Fire Weather Zone 013 Sherman...Fire Weather Zone 014 Thomas...Fire Weather Zone 015 Sheridan...Fire Weather Zone 016 Graham Fire Weather Zone 027 Wallace...Fire Weather Zone 028 Logan Fire Weather Zone 029 Gove...Fire Weather Zone 041 Greeley and Fire Weather Zone 042 Wichita. In Nebraska...Fire Weather Zone 079 Dundy...Fire Weather Zone 080 Hitchcock and Fire Weather Zone 081 Red Willow. * Timing...11 AM MDT (12 PM CDT) through 7 PM MDT (8 PM CDT) Tuesday. * Winds...South 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Temperatures...In the mid to upper 70s. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised. Abrupt changes in wind direction or speed are not expected.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM MDT this evening for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Monday for gusty winds and low relative humidity values for fire weather zones 221, 222, 224, and 226 through 237, which includes the San Luis Valley, Fremont and Teller counties, and all of the southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 8 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread today, and again on Monday.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for North Fork, Paradox Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-27 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: North Fork; Paradox Valley RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET... FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET... FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET... RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. In addition, a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels has been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph each afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...9 to 14 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Grundy, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Grundy; Livingston FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...A period of sub-freezing temperatures expected late tonight through around sunrise Tuesday. * WHERE...Grundy and Livingston Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Chautauqua Lake and Findley Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chautauqua A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY At 456 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Findley Lake, or 17 miles east of Erie, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Findley Lake, Jamestown, Westfield, Lakewood, Falconer, Mayville, Clymer, Sherman, Bemus Point, and Chautauqua Institution. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 13. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Knox, Lewis, Marion, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Knox; Lewis; Marion; Shelby FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...In Missouri, Knox MO, Lewis MO, Marion MO and Shelby MO Counties. In Illinois, Adams IL and Brown IL Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KNOX COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters should use extreme caution if venturing onto Fort Peck Lake. For your personal safety, avoid the open waters. Stay close to shore or around protected areas. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Garfield; McCone; Petroleum LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT FOR FORT PECK LAKE The National Weather Service in Glasgow has issued a Lake Wind Advisory for Fort Peck Lake, which is in effect from noon Tuesday to midnight MDT Tuesday night. * WINDS...Southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * TIMING...Noon Tuesday till Midnight Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
GARFIELD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Bond, Calhoun, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Bond; Calhoun; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Montgomery; Pike FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
BOND COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-26 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the first High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the second High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...St Croix County. * WHEN...For the High Rip Current Risk, through late tonight. Then started again from Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Boone, De Kalb, Kane, Kendall, La Salle, Lee, McHenry, Ogle by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Boone; De Kalb; Kane; Kendall; La Salle; Lee; McHenry; Ogle; Winnebago FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...A period of sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected late tonight through around sunrise Tuesday. * WHERE...McHenry, Kendall, Winnebago, Lee, De Kalb, Kane, Boone, Ogle and La Salle Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is uncertainty on how long cloud cover will linger tonight. If the clouds remain thicker than forecast in some portions of the Freeze Warning area, the threat of a widespread impactful freeze will diminish.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Baca County Including Springfield and Eastern Comanche Grasslands; Bent County Including Las Animas; Kiowa County Including Eads; Prowers County Including Lamar; San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning has been issued from 1 pm to 7 pm Tuesday for gusty winds and low relative humidity for fire weather zones 224, 234 through 237 which includes the San Luis Valley, and the far southeast plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 7 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 224...234...235...236 AND 237 The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 1 PM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 224...234...235...236 and 237. * Winds...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Timing...Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday evening. * Relative Humidity...As low as 13 percent. * Impacts...Conditions may be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-26 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET... FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET... FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 290 AND 292 AND ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET... RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONE 207 BELOW 7000 FEET The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a Red Flag Warning below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels, which is in effect from noon to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. In addition, a Fire Weather Watch below 7000 feet for gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels has been issued. This Fire Weather Watch below 7000 feet is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area below 7000 feet. * WINDS...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph each afternoon. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...8 to 13 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
DOLORES COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Avery, Burke Mountains, Cabarrus by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Burke Mountains; Cabarrus; Caldwell Mountains; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; McDowell Mountains; Mecklenburg; Polk Mountains; Rowan; Rutherford Mountains; Union INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 20 mph with occasional gusts of 25 to 30 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will maintain increased fire danger across the region. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

