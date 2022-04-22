Blizzard Warning issued for Billings, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 16:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Chautauqua Lake and Findley Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chautauqua A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM EDT FOR CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY At 456 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Findley Lake, or 17 miles east of Erie, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Findley Lake, Jamestown, Westfield, Lakewood, Falconer, Mayville, Clymer, Sherman, Bemus Point, and Chautauqua Institution. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 13. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
