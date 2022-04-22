Winter Storm Watch issued for Bottineau, McHenry, McLean, Mercer, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-27 22:49:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Yell The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Petit Jean River At Danville affecting Yell County. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Petit Jean River At Danville. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Agricultural lands along the river are flooded. Portions of Corinth Road, north of Danville, become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 18.0 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage this afternoon, and crest near 21.5 feet just after midnight Monday night. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday afternoon to 16.7 feet, with a secondary rise and crest expected near 17.9 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall again and remain below flood stage. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Petit Jean River Danville 20.0 18.0 Mon 9 AM 20.7 16.7 17.5 21.5 1 AM 4/26

