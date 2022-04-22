Winter Storm Watch issued for Bottineau, McHenry, McLean, Mercer, Rolette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 12:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Huron; Richland; Sandusky; Seneca; Wyandot A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Richland, southwestern Huron, Seneca, northeastern Wyandot, southeastern Sandusky and Crawford Counties through 145 PM EDT At 1257 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sycamore, or 9 miles north of Upper Sandusky, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Tiffin, Bucyrus, Upper Sandusky, Shelby, Clyde, Willard, Green Springs, New Washington, Bloomville, Sycamore, New Riegel, Chatfield, Carey, Attica, Benton, Nevada, Republic, Tiro, Bascom and Flat Rock. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Comments / 0