Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Orleans, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard by NWS

UPDATE 3:20 p.m. Thursday: A high wind warning now replaces one of the high wind watches and wind advisories also have been issued for some counties in our area. The story below has been updated to reflect the changes. . . . By SALINA POST. Multiple wind-related notifications have been...
Effective: 2022-04-25 10:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Water near homes on Pine Street in Patterson. Water deep over Woodruff County Road 775. Water around camps along State Highways 14 and 18 in Jackson County. Many acres of cropland, pastures, and timberland flooded in Craighead, Jackson, and Woodruff counties. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 11.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to steadily fall to 10.7 feet by Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 11.1 Mon 10 AM 11.1 11.0 10.9 **CRESTING**
Effective: 2022-04-25 12:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-29 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Roseau The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota Red Lake River at Highlanding near Goodridge affecting Pennington County. Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota South Branch Buffalo River at Sabin affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Twin Valley affecting Norman County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Buffalo River near Hawley affecting Clay County. Marsh River at Shelly affecting Norman County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Roseau River at Roseau affecting Roseau County. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Roseau River at Roseau. * WHEN...Until early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, MODERATE FLOOD STAGE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 17.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.9 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-04-25 12:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks; Walsh The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Oslo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 37.5 feet, State Highway 1 overtops (MN DOT). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 36.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 38.0 feet early Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Val Verde FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Advisory will expire at 1 PM CDT this afternoon for a portion of south central Texas, including the following county, Val Verde. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
Effective: 2022-04-25 12:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 36.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 42.8 feet Sunday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-04-25 11:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Arkansas; Monroe The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Georgetown affecting White, Prairie and Woodruff Counties. White River At Des Arc affecting Prairie County. White River At Clarendon affecting Arkansas and Monroe Counties. White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River At Clarendon. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 28.0 feet, Flooding of cropland and timber is occurring. Roads to homes and cabins in lower Maddox Bay area off Highway 146 south of Clarendon impassible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 28.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 28.4 feet. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date White River Clarendon 26.0 28.4 Mon 10 AM 28.4 28.4 28.4 MSG unknown
Effective: 2022-04-25 11:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 11:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Bradley; Calhoun; Union The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 85.0 feet, There may be some County roads along the river flooded, requiring lengthy detours. River is high and swift, boaters should be very cautious. Access to many oil and gas rigs will be by boat only. Levee gates should be closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 85.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 83.9 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 79.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Ouachita River Thatcher L&D 79.0 85.0 Mon 10 AM 85.0 84.8 84.5 **CRESTING**
Effective: 2022-04-26 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Hancock; Henderson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Burlington. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Agricultural flooding occurs. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 15.2 feet Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-04-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. The next statement will be issued this evening. Target Area: Des Moines; Louisa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Illinois Mississippi River at Gladstone LD18 affecting Henderson and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Burlington affecting Hancock, Henderson, Lee and Des Moines Counties. Mississippi River at Keithsburg affecting Henderson, Louisa, Mercer and Des Moines Counties. For the Mississippi River...including Dubuque LD11, Dubuque, Bellevue LD12, Fulton LD13, Camanche, Le Claire LD14, Rock Island LD15, Ill. City LD16, Muscatine, New Boston LD17, Keithsburg, Gladstone LD18, Burlington, Keokuk LD19, Gregory Landing...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Keithsburg. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects a campground along the river at Keithsburg. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow evening to a crest of 14.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
Effective: 2022-04-25 10:20:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Brown; Cass; Morgan; Schuyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Illinois River near Havana affecting Fulton, Cass and Mason Counties. Illinois River at Beardstown affecting Brown, Morgan, Cass and Schuyler Counties. .The following forecasts are based on observed precipitation, soil moisture conditions, and forecast precipitation. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Illinois River at Beardstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.4 feet, Seepage problems begin in the Coal Creek Drainage and Levee District. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 15.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Monday was 16.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 14.3 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Illinois River Beardstown 14.0 15.9 Mon 9 am CDT 15.6 15.3 15.1
Effective: 2022-04-25 12:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...In Alabama, Baldwin Coastal and Mobile Coastal Counties. In Florida, Santa Rosa Coastal, Okaloosa Coastal and Escambia Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Effective: 2022-04-26 17:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-28 08:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Grimes; Polk; San Jacinto; Trinity; Walker FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Grimes, Montgomery, Polk, San Jacinto, Trinity and Walker. * WHEN...Until 300 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 106 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Radar estimates of 1-3 inches has fallen across the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Huntsville, New Waverly, Montgomery, Riverside, Huntsville State Park, Oakhurst and Dacus. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-04-25 12:39:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Auglaize A SHOWER WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL LOGAN, EAST CENTRAL AUGLAIZE AND HARDIN COUNTIES THROUGH 100 PM EDT At 1223 PM EDT, a shower was located near Belle Center, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kenton, Forest, Dunkirk, Belle Center, Blanchard, Roundhead, Mcguffey, Patterson, Dola, Grant, Silver Creek, Jumbo, Huntersville, Walton, Mentzer and State Route 195 at State Route 235. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-25 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING TO 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ TUESDAY FOR GUADALUPE PASS * WHAT...East winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Guadalupe Pass in Texas. * WHEN...From 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ this evening to 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-04-25 14:13:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lorain A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL LORAIN COUNTY At 212 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wakeman, or 9 miles south of Vermilion, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Elyria, Grafton, Oberlin and Lagrange. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-04-25 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MAY 05 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Thursday, May 05. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 49.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 50.5 feet early Wednesday afternoon then begin falling. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0