Retired colonel, 51, in charge of Covid-19 task force must wait a year before facing trial accused of illegally claiming £43,000 in allowances to pay school fees

By Elmira Tanatarova For Mailonline, Central News
 3 days ago

A retired colonel, who was deputy director of the Government's Covid-19 task force, must wait a year before he stands trial for fraud.

Marcus Reedman, 51, is charged with falsely claiming more than £43,000 in allowances to pay school fees.

He was serving as a Lieutenant Colonel at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) building, in Whitehall, at the time of the alleged offence between October 2016 and May 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06tOKU_0fH7l7ZE00
Marcus Reedman, 51 (pictured with David Cameron in 2014) is charged with falsely claiming more than £43,000 in allowances to pay school fees 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dzZ5k_0fH7l7ZE00
He appeared at Southwark Crown Court (pictured in a stock photo) wearing a plain grey jumper and jeans, speaking only to confirm his name 

Reedman, of Tunbridge Wells, Kent, faces one charge of fraud relating to Continuity of Education Allowance (CEA) claims in relation to three payments totalling £43,470.

He appeared at Southwark Crown Court wearing a plain grey jumper and jeans, speaking only to confirm his name.

Judge Tony Baumgartner set his trial, estimated to take two weeks, for 8 May 2023.

Reedman, who has been pictured alongside the Prince of Wales and former prime minister David Cameron during his career, was released on unconditional bail.

His last post was as the deputy director of the Covid-19 task force as acting brigadier. He is expected to deny the charges.

