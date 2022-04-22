2 displaced after overnight house fire in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people and their pets have been displaced following an overnight house fire in Terre Haute.

Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry has confirmed that crews were called to the fire at 1455 S 18th Street shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.

Chief Berry said that the fire was under control within about 20 minutes, but damaged the home enough to be considered a loss. Two people were home when the fire started and were able to escape safely along with their two dogs and a cat.







Red Cross has been contacted to assist the occupants of the home. According to Chief Berry, the cause of the fire has not been determined, but initially is not considered suspicious.

