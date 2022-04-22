ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

2 displaced after overnight house fire in Terre Haute

By Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people and their pets have been displaced following an overnight house fire in Terre Haute.

Terre Haute Fire Department Chief Bill Berry has confirmed that crews were called to the fire at 1455 S 18th Street shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJPxQ_0fH7kddk00

Chief Berry said that the fire was under control within about 20 minutes, but damaged the home enough to be considered a loss. Two people were home when the fire started and were able to escape safely along with their two dogs and a cat.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wyAba_0fH7kddk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gfFL0_0fH7kddk00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eFbqj_0fH7kddk00

Red Cross has been contacted to assist the occupants of the home. According to Chief Berry, the cause of the fire has not been determined, but initially is not considered suspicious.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Crash leaves car upside down in Terre Haute, driver charged

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a crash that left his car upside down in Terre Haute Wednesday. According to Terre Haute Police, units were called to the scene at the intersection of Maple Avenue and N 9th Street at 11:54 a.m. finding a […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Efforts to free stuck vehicle cause 2nd crash in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Rockville man was arrested after his attempts to free his own vehicle caused a second to crash. Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole reports that Benjamin Cash was placed under arrest following the events of Sunday, April 17. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area near […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Terre Haute, IN
Accidents
Local
Indiana Accidents
Terre Haute, IN
Crime & Safety
WTWO/WAWV

Falling tree kills Indianapolis siblings in Owen Co.

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. – Two siblings from Indianapolis died in Owen County after a falling tree hit them while they were riding with their parents in a golf cart over the weekend. According to the Owen County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatchers received a call around 2 p.m. Saturday that two children had been injured at […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: Arrest made in Terre Haute CVS robbery case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Police have confirmed the arrest of a Terre Haute woman after THPD had asked for the public’s help in identifying her in security camera footage Tuesday. Police thanked the public for numerous tips which helped in identifying and apprehending Dezera D. Black, 24, of Terre Haute. Black has been […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Berry
FOX59

Coroner says missing Indiana woman died from crash trauma, drowning

GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
GARY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Cat#Accident#Mywabashvalley Com
truecrimedaily

Indiana man arrested after missing wife who just finished chemo is found dead in creek

LEBANON, Ind. (TCD) -- A Boone County man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife whose body was found in a creek. According to Indiana State Police, on March 25, investigators started looking into Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite's disappearance on behalf of the Boone County Sheriff's Office due to a "potential conflict of interest." The Boone County Sheriff's Office said in their statement they called upon the State Police to take over because suspect Andrew Wilhoite's mother is an elected official as a County Councilwoman.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Cats
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX59

Boy found dead in Washington Co. was inside suitcase, police say

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — Police have released new information about a little boy found dead by mushroom hunters in Washington County Saturday. After opening a toll-free tip line on Monday, police reported receiving around 200 calls from the public. Unfortunately, police said none of these calls have led to the identification of the child. The child […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
143K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy