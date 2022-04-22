ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Segregated Schools Harm Black Children’s Health

Real Health
Real Health
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Black children are more likely to experience behavioral problems and consume alcohol when they attend racially segregated schools, according to a new University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) study published in Pediatrics. Black girls attending segregated schools were more likely to drink alcohol compared with Black boys attending...

www.realhealthmag.com

Comments / 214

Silver Chief
3d ago

And yet I’ve heard that there are a few Black only colleges and a few black schools here in America, and if that’s true, then whites are being scammed.

Reply(74)
97
Jacquelyn Cochran
3d ago

You go to the school you are zoned for......unless you want to play school bus, sorry some neighborhoods are worse than others. One would think that would be motivation enough to get educated as best as you can and move, unfortunately, too many people are too weak willed to do anything other than what they already know.

Reply(2)
50
largo
2d ago

No school is intentionally segregated now !!! It may be geographically but not a rule …. The only segregation I see is black only colleges….. I think it’s illegal to have all white colleges 🤔why is that??????

Reply(1)
44
Related
NPR

Students with disabilities have a right to qualified teachers — but there's a shortage

For years, most states have reported a shortage of special education teachers. Now, according to federal data, nearly every state is struggling to hire qualified educators. And when schools can't find a licensed teacher, they hire people who are willing to do the job but lack the training. From member station WFYI in Indianapolis, Lee Gaines reports on what that means for students.
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

Minnesota professor is ordered to give back $120,000 she raised in honor of Philando Castile but KEPT instead of paying down school children's lunch debts

A Minnesota college professor who organized a viral online fundraiser to pay off student lunch debts in Philando Castile's name has been ordered to repay $120,000 that prosecutors said she pocketed. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office last week announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with Pamela Fergus,...
ADVOCACY
KFOR

White privilege card causing controversy at area high school

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Edmond resident Kitty Deering said she was shocked and saddened to learn about a so-called white privilege card making its way through the halls at Deer Creek High School around Valentine’s Day. She said while a card was given to her daughter, a student at the school, they were actually being […]
EDMOND, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Society
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
San Francisco, CA
Health
Shreveport Magazine

Mom says high school guidance counselor failed to intervene and allowed her transgender daughter to be bullied by classmates and physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member; lawsuit

Mother claims the high school officials and educators failed to properly intervene when her 15-year-old transgender daughter was bullied by classmates on social media and got physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member. The mother claims that her 15-year-old transgender child notified a teacher and a guidance counselor at the school of the bullying. However, the high school staff never told the victim’s mom. “My client has a god-given right to attend public school free of discrimination and bullying on account of gender identity, and the Department of Education needs to do better,” the mother’s lawyer said.
SOCIETY
Long Beach Tribune

Expensive private kindergarten employee is accused of forcing minor students to chant ‘We want Biden out’, parent of a student devastated, lawsuit

Politics is something that should be kept out of schools at any cost, especially in kindergartens and schools with minor, underage children. While some people think that students should be provided some space for debate, this should take place in middle schools and high schools where students are expected to understand what politics is, what voting means and to understand the voting system.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Segregation#Black People#Child Health#Black Boys#Racial Injustice#Racism#Ucsf#Pediatrics#Phd#The Supreme Court
Daily Mail

Woke Arizona education leaders are blasted after they mistook African-American DJ at school fundraiser for white man in BLACKFACE and wrote scathing complaints

A pair of Arizona diversity, equity and inclusion 'experts' have been blasted for falsely accusing an African-American DJ of wearing blackface at an event. Jill Lassen and Stuart Rhoden, who advocate for diversity at the Scottsdale Unified School District in various capacities, wrote scathing letters of complaint after DJ Kim Koko Hunter appeared at a PTA event, and they mistook him for a white man.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Upworthy

Teacher maliciously complies with 'Don't Say Gay' bill, to use they/them pronouns for all kids

One teacher has vowed not to use any form of gendered language in classrooms, sending those who championed Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill into a tizzy. While the people who wrote the bill prohibited the use of sexual orientation or gendered language in the classroom, it seems they didn't consider that also includes any reference to straight, cisgender people, reported God.DailyDot. It's no secret that Republican politicians have been complaining about the use of inclusive language in classrooms, and advocates accused the bill of targeting the LGBTQ community. A teacher has now shared a guide that maliciously complies with the law and it's already upsetting the people who celebrated the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Shreveport Magazine

“I said discussing racism is not critical race theory”, High school teacher says her contract will not be renewed because she used a self-awareness worksheet that asked students how racially privileged they are

The english teacher says the local school board recently voted to not renew her contract after parents became upset about a self-awareness worksheet that the educator passed out and assigned to students. The worksheet asked students how racially privileged they are using true or false questions. Students would then count how many times they answered true. This was meant to get students thinking before reading, the teacher said. The high school teacher, who started out as a substitute teacher, reportedly lost her job after being accused of using critical race theory in the classroom.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Mail

English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'. English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the...
COLLEGES
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
FLORIDA STATE
Real Health

Real Health

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
246K+
Views
ABOUT

Real Health is the leading health magazine for African Americans in the United States. Launched in 2004, the goal of Real Health is to help African Americans of all ages achieve optimum health and wellness—physically, mentally and emotionally—by offering readers current, accurate information based on the latest science through well-researched stories that educate, entertain, uplift and motivate members of the community at large to be their best selves.

 https://www.realhealthmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy