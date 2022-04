Maine ranks in the top one-third of U.S states having the highest number of foreclosures per housing units in the area, a new report found. The number of home foreclosure filings in Maine has risen sharply since the pandemic-related federal moratorium ended last July. There were 373 properties in foreclosure from January through March, up 23 percent since the final three months of 2022, according to a report released Thursday by ATTOM, which tracks foreclosures nationwide.

