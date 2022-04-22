ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

More than 2,600 customers lose power in Rochester

KIMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, Minn. - More than 2,600 customers were without power Friday morning...

www.kimt.com

KIMT

The Landing in Rochester moving into Salvation Army

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Landing MN announced Monday that it will be moving into The Salvation Army’s Social Services Center. The Landing, a Rochester non-profit, helps with homelessness. “The Salvation Army’s doors will open at 8am providing services as usual. Programming will be overseen by staff of both organizations...
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Austin Utilities to start gas pipeline survey on Monday

AUSTIN, Minn. – Some Austin residents will be getting calls about their awareness and understanding of gas pipeline safety. Austin Utilities will start a telephone survey on Monday and says federal pipeline safety regulations require pipeline operators to conduct continuing public awareness programs to provide pipeline safety information to stakeholder audiences, including the affected public, emergency officials, local public officials, and excavators about how to recognize, respond to, and report pipeline emergencies.
AUSTIN, MN
KROC News

Downtown Rochester Hotel Sues City Over “Major Water Leak”

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - The owner of a downtown Rochester hotel is seeking damages from the city and a private company stemming from an expensive water leak. The lawsuit was filed in Olmsted County Court by BGD5, the owner/operator of the Doubletree Hotel. It says a frozen sprinkler pipe in a skyway connected to the building ruptured, "causing a major water leak.”
ROCHESTER, MN
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
106.9 KROC

Wisconsin Home for Sale Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

I don't know how to feel about this house that's for sale in Hartford, Wisconsin. I appreciate how unique it is (it's a freaking castle!) but also I feel like I would hate living next door to this house because it sticks out so much compared to the surrounding homes. The rest of the homes all look like your normal suburban homes and then you have this castle. Check out proof on Google Maps.
HARTFORD, WI
KROC News

Hilarious R Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

SE Minnesota woman facing 12 tax-related crimes

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - A southeastern Minnesota woman is facing a dozen tax-related crimes. The Minnesota Department of Revenue said Wednesday that Melinda Price, of Cannon Falls, is facing six felony counts of failing to file income tax returns and six felony counts of failng to pay income tax. According...
CANNON FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alerts: Tornado Warnings Expire; T-Storm Watch For Metro Canceled

UPDATE (9:28 p.m.) — A flash flood warning remains in effect for an area of northwestern Minnesota until early Sunday morning. The warning area includes East Grand Forks, Crookston, Thompson, Fisher, Emerado, Euclid, Merrifield, Mallory, Bygland, Davidson, and Key West. Forecasters say that heavy rain could cause flash flooding in small creeks and rivers, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. UPDATE (8:57 p.m.) — The National Weather Service says that the severe thunderstorm watch for the eastern Twin Cities metro and parts of southeastern Minnesota has been canceled. UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) — ...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Semi Overturns, Scatters Large Boulders On I-94 In NW Minn.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi hauling large boulders overturned on Interstate 94 in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. According to Sgt. Jesse Grabow, the incident happened in the westbound lanes of the interstate near the Hansel Lake Rest Area in Ottertail County. Grawbow says the overturned semi scattered large boulders on the road, and motorists may see some temporary lane closures. There were no injuries.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

No Mow May coming back to Rochester

Get a behind the scenes tour of the historic Mankato Post Office. Members of the community will have the opportunity to visit the post office before it is remodeled. Officials prepare to welcome bison calves at Minneopa State Park. Updated: 4 hours ago. Pretty soon, the park will be adding...
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Rochester airport runway construction named 'Project of the Year'

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota County of Airports has given its “Project of the Year” award to the Rochester International Airport (RST). The first phase of RST’s $79.2 million Runway 2/20 project was completed in November 2021 and included the removal and crushing of over 63,000 square yards of concrete pavement, creation of a 40-inch-deep replacement pavement section with a drain tile network and base of nearly 100% recycled concrete, asphalt, and base materials from the previous runway, and installation of a drain tile network to remove subsurface water, which will prolong the life of the pavement.
ROCHESTER, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Another Record Month For Total Employment in Rochester Area

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The unemployment rate for the Rochester area rose slightly last month even though total employment and the size of the labor force hit new record highs. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development indicates the jobless rate in Olmsted...
ROCHESTER, MN

