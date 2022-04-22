School bus with 7 onboard involved in crash in South Carolina

ANDERSON COUNTY (WSPA) — A school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 252 and Jule Martin Road.

Troopers said an Anderson County School District 2 bus was involved.

The Anderson County School District 2 said seven students were on the bus at the time and no one was injured.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

