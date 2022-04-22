ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

School bus with 7 onboard involved in crash in South Carolina

By Nikolette Miller
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qj0n2_0fH7iBBw00

ANDERSON COUNTY (WSPA) — A school bus was involved in a crash Friday morning in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:35 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 252 and Jule Martin Road.

Troopers said an Anderson County School District 2 bus was involved.

The Anderson County School District 2 said seven students were on the bus at the time and no one was injured.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina deputies make arrest in 1998 murder case

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in a murder case dating back nearly 24 years. Dorchester County Sheriff LC Knight held a press conference where he announced an arrest in the 1998 killing of 42-year-old Stephanie Thompson. An investigation began just before Christmas of 1998 […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anderson County, SC
Crime & Safety
Anderson County, SC
Accidents
County
Anderson County, SC
Anderson County, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

North Carolina 19-year-old charged with murder dies in jail, authorities say

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 19-year-old Mooresville woman facing a murder charge for the death of a man in 2021 died in the Iredell County Detention Center last week, according to the Iredell County Detention Center. Authorities confirmed to Queen City News that Jessica Cheyenne Nichols died on April 14. A cause of […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wspa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
Newberry Observer

Newberry dog attack death

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office along with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a dog attack that occurred on Apple Orchard Lane, Newberry. The call was received by 911 Communications at approximately 12:53 pm on April 21. Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Erin Beach,...
NEWBERRY, SC
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy