ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

United Kingdom to reopen embassy in Kyiv

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCblX_0fH7hvJn00

The United Kingdom is planning to reopen its embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine , weeks after it shut down amid Russia’s invasion.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson made the announcement on Friday during a two-day visit to India. In the days leading up to Russia’s military operation at the end of February, the U.K. moved its embassy to Lviv, a city in the western part of the country that has largely been devoid of fighting.

“The extraordinary fortitude and success of President Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people in resisting Russian forces, means we will shortly be re-opening our British Embassy in Kyiv,” U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement. “I want to pay tribute to the bravery and resilience of the embassy team and their work throughout this period."

SATELLITE IMAGERY SHOWS MASS GRAVE NEAR MARIUPOL: REPORT

More than 16 countries have announced plans to reopen their embassies in Kyiv, including France, Italy, Poland, and Spain, according to Politico .

Johnson is one of a handful of European leaders who have traveled to Ukraine since the invasion commenced. Others include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel , and the prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovenia. President Joe Biden has visited Poland and expressed an interest in going to Ukraine, but no such trip is scheduled.

Russia’s major objective with its invasion was to topple Kyiv, but this failed in part due to stronger-than-expected Ukrainian opposition and self-inflicted problems. The Russians ultimately got to the suburbs of the capital before retreating.

Ukrainian officials, as they inspected the towns that had been under Russian rule, found mass graves and civilians executed. There have been repeated accusations of war crimes, as well as investigations.

With their failure in Kyiv, Russia has turned its sights toward the Donbas and the south. The Donbas region is in the eastern part of Ukraine, and there is a significant pro-Russian separatist presence where fighting between the two sides has been going since 2014.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Additionally, Russia is looking to capture the city of Mariupol, a strategically important port city on the coast of the Sea of Azov. If it can capture the city, which it's already surrounded, it will have a land bridge connecting the Crimea Peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, and the Donbas region.

Biden announced the eighth military aid package to Ukraine on Thursday. The $800 million includes weapons, such as the newly developed Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems and howitzers , that will help Ukrainians in the Donbas region.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Britain targets Putin's 'butcher of Bucha': Colonel who oversaw horrifying mass murder of civilians is hit with new sanctions along with three other front line commanders

Britain has announced new sanctions against Vladimir Putin's 'war leaders', including the colonel who oversaw the horrifying mass murder of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha. The move will target those 'commanding the front line' to commit 'heinous' acts in Ukraine, according to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The list...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Charles Michel
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

'Ukrainian missile strikes' blow up oil facilities in Russia supplying troops in Donbas as British intelligence says Putin's forces have 'yet to achieve a significant breakthrough' and many units are 'exhausted'

Flames lit up the sky over Russia in the early hours after suspected Ukrainian missile strikes blew up two oil storage facilities supplying Putin's troops fighting for control of Donbas. The Transneft-Druzhba Oil Depot, located in the city of Bryansk around 70 miles from the Ukrainian border, caught fire at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crimea Peninsula#Ukraine#Kyiv#Ukrainian#Russian#Politico#European Commission#European Council
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Poland
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
U.K.
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian general reveals plan to invade Moldova next

Nearly two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, a Russian general described Russia’s next phase of military operations as what may be an invasion of Moldova. In comments reported by the Russian state-run TASS news agency on Friday, Russian Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekaev, Deputy Commander of the Central Military District, said the “second phase” of Russian military operations in Ukraine will focus on establishing a “land corridor” between Russia, the Russian-occupied territory of Crimea, and Transnistria, which is a pro-Russian breakaway region of neighboring Moldova.
MILITARY
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
203K+
Followers
63K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy