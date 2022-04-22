ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astrophysicist believes alien tech may ‘have crashed into Pacific Ocean’

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTkN3_0fH7hTnZ00

A top scientist is plotting a mission to find what he believes is alien technology lying at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean.

Controversial astrophysicist Avi Loeb believes an interstellar object that crash-landed on Earth in 2014 was some form of spacecraft.

A US Space Command (USSC) report released last week confirmed that the object was from another star system.

The agency concluded that the projectile – which streaked across the sky off the coast of Manus Island, Papua New Guinea – was a meteor.

Prof. Loeb , however, is having none of it. He claimed on Wednesday that the object could have been built by extraterrestrials.

“Our discovery of an interstellar meteor heralds a new research frontier,” the Harvard astronomer wrote in an essay for The Debrief .

“The fundamental question is whether any interstellar meteor might indicate a composition that is unambiguously artificial in origin.

“Better still, perhaps some technological components would survive the impact.”

Prof. Loeb has spent decades studying astronomy and more recently has trained his sights on the possibility that life exists beyond Earth.

His bold claims frequently make headlines and he has faced criticism from others in his field over his outlandish extraterrestrial theories.

Working with a student at Harvard, Prof. Loeb was actually the astronomer who identified the object as interstellar a few years ago.

The pair wrote a paper about it but were instructed not to publish it because they used classified government data for their research.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24Jrk8_0fH7hTnZ00
Avi Loeb, the chair of Harvard University’s Astronomy Department, poses for a portrait with the 15-inch telescope known as “The Great Refractor,” which was installed in 1847, in Cambridge, MA on March 27, 2019.
Boston Globe via Getty Images

After the USSC confirmed their hunch on April 7, Loeb is calling for an expedition to find whatever’s left of the object.

In his essay, he noted that a retrieval expedition could be achieved using “scooping” magnets to explore the 10 square kilometer region of the Pacific Ocean where the object is thought to have landed.

“My dream is to press some buttons on a functional piece of equipment that was manufactured outside of Earth,” he added.

The prolific astrophysicist is no stranger to controversy.

He has produced provocative research on black holes, space radiation, the early universe and other topics of his field.

Over the past decade, his focus has been trained on a more contentious topic: The possibility that Earth has been visited by extraterrestrials.

Prof. Loeb has repeatedly claimed that Oumuamua – an interstellar object that zipped through the Solar System in 2017 was technology sent by aliens.

He doubled down on the heavily contested comments – which earned him headlines across the globe – in a book published last year.

“What would happen if a caveman saw a cellphone?” Loeb wrote. “He’s seen rocks all his life, and he would have thought it was just a shiny rock.”

He took fault with astronomers who argued that the object was a comet, saying it was akin to letting “the familiar to define what we might discover.”

Many scientists have rubbished his outlandish claims, branding them cavalier and irresponsible.

Loeb heads up the Galileo Project, which aims to establish a network of advanced telescopes that will scan the skies for signs of alien life.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific#Tech#Astrophysicist#Earth#Extraterrestrial Life#Us Space Command#Ussc#Harvard
Daily Mail

Look up tonight! The Northern Lights could be visible as far south as EDINBURGH following a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards us at 1.8 MILLION miles/hour

The Northern Lights are more commonly associated with putting on a show in the Arctic Circle. But tonight the spectacular natural phenomenon could be visible as far south as Edinburgh because of a giant 'cannibal' solar eruption that is barrelling towards Earth at 1.8 million miles/hour. The Met Office's Space...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Digital Trends

Look at what a NASA Mars orbiter spotted from 180 miles away

It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
ASTRONOMY
World Economic Forum

This is how many humans have ever existed, according to researchers

It's expected the global population will hit 8 billion in 2022. This milestone has prompted researchers to work out how many people have ever existed. They estimate that 109 billion people have lived and died over the course of 192,000 years. And that 7% of all humans who have ever...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

'Toughest creature on Earth' finds its kryptonite: Tardigrades suffocate in snails' SLIME – but can hitch a ride on their shells, study finds

They are known as one of the most indestructible life forms on Earth. But scientists may have uncovered tardigrades' kryptonite after discovering that the microscopic creatures suffocate when exposed to snail slime. It's a fine balance, however, as researchers say the gastropods can also be of benefit to tardigrades –...
WILDLIFE
Interesting Engineering

The biggest earthquake in human history caused a 5,000-mile tsunami

What we know about earthquakes has just gotten an update. A team of archaeologists has discovered evidence of the largest megaquake in human history. The earthquake struck about 3,800 years ago in what is now northern Chile when a tectonic plate rupture raised the region's coastline. Its devastating repercussions drove human populations away from neighboring coastlines for 1,000 years.
ENVIRONMENT
allthatsinteresting.com

Mysteries behind painted skeletons at "the oldest city in the world" unlocked, evidence of giant prehistoric camels discovered, rare Revolutionary War medal brought to auction.

Researchers Uncover The Bizarre Burial Rituals Of Çatalhöyük, “The Oldest City In The World”. No one knows why, after prospering in present-day Turkey for 1,400 years, the city of Çatalhöyük was quickly abandoned in 5700 B.C.E. Some experts believe that this once-egalitarian community descended into widespread violence as agriculture developed and social stratification set in. And archaeologists may have just uncovered some of the grim funerary rituals used to bury both the victims of that violence as well as countless others who perished at Çatalhöyük over the course of more than a millennium.
SCIENCE
Vice

Astronomers Identify Mysterious ‘Flying Whirlpool’ in the Sky

A mysterious whirlpool-like object spotted in the sky over Hawaii was identified as SpaceX rocket debris, according to an astronomer at Leiden University. A telescope located atop the dormant Mauna Kea volcano spotted a spiral-shaped object spinning through the night sky on Sunday evening, leading to confusion and intrigue online, according to Dr. Marco Langbroek, technical advisor at the Leiden University astronomy department and author at the SatTrackCam blog.
HAWAII STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
21K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy