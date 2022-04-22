ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

I left my toddlers alone and the hellions unleashed Biblical paint flood

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

They put Thing 1 and Thing 2 to shame.

A UK mom’s remodeling session turned disastrous after her two troublemaking tots unleashed a paint flood of Biblical proportions — drenching both the kitchen and their entire bodies in the process. A photo of the hellions’ impromptu Jackson Pollock homage is currently making waves online.

“It’s quite possibly the worst day of my life,” Hayley Kidd, 27, told Kennedy News of the “Cat in the Hat”-esque disaster, which occurred Monday while she was repainting the kitchen.

The Yarborough native had reportedly decided to take a bathroom break while her two children, Bonnie, 4, and Harry, 1, played outside in the garden.

She painted the catastrophic scene: “While they were playing, I thought I’d run upstairs,” the mother of two described. “So I went to the toilet, then I spotted a pile of washing on the stairs so I picked that up and put it on my bed.”

“It’s quite possibly the worst day of my life,” the mom said of her nightmare tots’ paint-splattered rampage.
Kennedy News and Media
Hayley Kidd, 27, said the “Cat in the Hat”-esque disaster occurred Monday while she was repainting the kitchen.
Kennedy News and Media

During her recess, Kidd left an open bucket of white paint on the kitchen counter, not fathoming that any shenanigans would transpire during her brief absence.

That proved to be a messy mistake: The parent returned several minutes later to find both her kitchen and her two trouble-making toddlers completely soaked in white paint in a scene straight out of “Dennis the Menace.”

“‘I can’t describe how quickly it happened,” described the aghast parent. “It was less than five minutes. I came down and I was faced with that.”

The nursery teacher explained how Bonnie had climbed atop the counter and pulled a ladle out of the drawer, which she used to fling paint “to the other side of the room at my other child which is why he was covered in it.”

Her toddlers — Bonnie, 4, and Harry, 1 — were the culprits.
Kennedy News and Media
Hayley Kidd said she was painting her kitchen when the fracas happened.
Kennedy News and Media

Incriminating photos show her paint-covered daughter looking ruefully up from the paint can on the counter. Meanwhile, Harry, who’s also entombed in the goop, is seen standing in a white puddle on the floor.

Kidd described catching the rapscallions white-handed, saying, “They saw my presence and were like, ‘Oh no, we’re in trouble.’ I just asked them what they’d done, and she said she was sorry.”

“I try to do gentle parenting, so I took a big breath,” the mom continued. “Bonnie asked if I was mad, and I just said I wasn’t happy with them, but it’s done now.”

The bedraggled parent subsequently rushed Thing 1 and 2 upstairs for a shower, before using cereal boxes to scrape the paint off the counters — a task that reportedly took a staggering 12 hours.

She said the mess took hours to clean.
Kennedy News and Media
The kiddos didn’t get a harsh punishment.
Kennedy News and Media

While Kidd managed to salvage most of the kitchen, she said she’ll need to replace “the microwave, the oven, the air fryer and the plug sockets,” which were damaged beyond repair in the goo deluge.

All told, repairs reportedly cost the home renovator a cool $644, Kennedy reported.

Kidd has since shared the photos of her tots’ impromptu paint-splattered destruction to social media, where they’ve racked up thousands of reactions among sympathetic parents.

“Hahaha. Oh Hayley. My god, children at their finest,” said one comment section commiserator about the adorable dastardly duo. “Honestly you have the chill of a Saint. I’d have stuck both mine in the paint and binned the lot.”

Parents were quick to empathize with the poor mom.
Kennedy News and Media
“Praying my children never do this,” one person commented.
Kennedy News and Media

Another understanding parent wrote, “I think if my kids did this, I’d finally have to section myself. I can’t even begin to imagine what went through your head walking into this.

“I’d probably scream the house down,” they added.

Kidd was grateful that the peanut gallery empathized with her plight. “I thought I was going to get stick for leaving the paint out but people found it funny because so many people can relate.”

In retrospect, the mother says the incident has ultimately made her a better parent.

“‘I was gone for literally a few minutes,” she said. “I’ve learned my lesson, I know what kids are capable of in such a short space of time.”

Comments / 3

Jack in the box
3d ago

Nobody's fault but your own. Your lucky they are not dead. You should be held accountable for child endangerment

Reply
3
