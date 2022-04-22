ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russia is bombing the same targets moments apart to kill Ukrainian rescue crews that arrive to save survivors

By Jake Epstein
 3 days ago

Rescuers carry a wounded person on the stretcher as they respond to shelling by Russian troops of central Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, on March 1, 2022.

Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images

  • Russian forces are using a vicious bombing strategy to target rescue workers in Ukraine, according to multiple reports.
  • Putin's troops have fired on the same target moments apart, catching rescue crews helping survivors in the second attack.
  • Russia was accused of carrying out these 'double tap' attacks during the Syrian Civil War.

Russian forces are bombing the same targets just moments apart to try and kill Ukrainian rescue crews that arrive to save survivors, according to multiple reports.

In two months of war, several 'double-tap' attacks have been reported in the bombarded northeast Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

As recently as April 17, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported that it witnessed a double-tap attack in Kharkiv.

An ABC team was following a local Red Cross unit when Russian missiles hit a nearby building. A few minutes later, after the Red Cross, paramedics, and Ukrainian troops arrived at the scene to help survivors, a second missile attack hit the building.

Five civilians were killed that day, according to the ABC.

Another double-tap strike in Kharkiv was recorded last month, according to a recent report by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

Russian forces on March 1 launched a cruise missile strike at a government building in the city's Freedom Square. A few minutes later, when rescuers arrived to look for survivors, a second rocket hit the building.

At least ten people were killed and dozens more were injured in the attack, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a "war crime" and "state terrorism."

Despite the danger caused by double-tap strikes, firefighters in Kharkiv have routinely showed up to put out fires caused by strikes, the Wall Street Journal reported .

The double-tap strategy is not new to Russian President Vladimir Putin's playbook, either.

Russia was accused multiple times in recent years of launching double-tap attacks during the Syrian Civil War, killing scores of civilians and rescuers.

The OSCE has said the vicious attacks are a violation of international law. It's not immediately clear if double-tap strikes have occurred in other cities around Ukraine.

Comments / 20

Freedom to speak
2d ago

why are not the Ukraine's over their bombing Russia's land destroying their country shooting Rockets up to these people who are trying to drop bombs on their home fight pack and kill a lot of people in Russia

Reply(1)
10
Jessie Chavez
2d ago

can you believe this xxxx in this day in age the world sits by and watches invaders kill and destroy a much smaller country all in the name of liberation. Putin in ashes

Reply
15
Kindred
3d ago

wow that's so shocking since it's common practice to do so to increase causalities of a single attack

Reply(5)
10
