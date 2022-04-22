ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur dies at 70

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lf919_0fH7gm9l00

April 22 (Reuters) - Guy Lafleur, a Hockey Hall of Fame ice hockey player who won five Stanley Cups during a storied 17-year NHL career spent primarily with the Montreal Canadiens, has died at the age of 70, his former team said on Friday.

Lafleur, who began his NHL career with the Canadiens in 1971, was one of the most prodigious scorers and most exciting players of his generation, or any other.

A cause of death was not disclosed.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the death of Guy Lafleur," Canadiens' President Geoff Molson said in a news release.

"Throughout his career, he allowed us to experience great moments of collective pride. He was one of the greatest players in our organization while becoming an extraordinary ambassador for our sport."

Lafleur, easily recognizable on the ice given the long, blond hair that flowed in his wake, captured the imaginations of the hockey world with a trademark smooth skating style and scoring touch that made him a threat most every shift.

Known as one of the greatest right wingers ever to play the game and one of the most exciting offensive players of all time, Lafleur -- nicknamed "The Flower" -- was also the first to score at least 50 goals and 100 points in six consecutive seasons.

Lafleur spent the first 14 years of his NHL career with the Canadiens and remains the franchise's all-time leading scorer with 1,246 points.

After a three-year retirement, Lafleur played with the New York Rangers for one season and the Quebec Nordiques for two and his 1,353 career points rank 29th on the all-time list.

Born in Thurso, Quebec, Lafleur fell in love with the game at a young age and at times even slept in his hockey equipment to make his trip to the arena in the morning easier.

Lafleur went on to become the top junior player in Canada and finished his amateur career as the most coveted prospect in hockey.

The Canadiens went to great lengths to ensure the premiere talent ended up on their roster and traded several skilled players to ensure Lafleur would enter the NHL wearing the bleu-blanc-rouge as the first-overall draft pick in 1971.

Lafleur did not disappoint as he scored 29 goals in his rookie year and blossomed in the 1974-75 campaign when he more than doubled the previous season's numbers with 53 goals and 66 assists.

In addition to his five Stanley Cup championships, Lafleur won the Art Ross Trophy three times as the NHL's top scorer, the Hart Memorial Trophy twice as the league's Most Valuable Player and on three occasions earned the Lester B. Pearson Award, given to the league's top performer as judged by his playing peers.

In 1977, Lafleur recorded 26 playoff points and earned the Conn Smythe Trophy as the postseason MVP as Montreal won the second of four consecutive Stanley Cups.

Last month, Lafleur was named to the Order of Hockey in Canada as a Distinguished Honouree for 2022 and was supposed to be recognized for his contributions to the sport during a June event.

"I was saddened to hear of the passing of hockey legend, Guy Lafleur," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement. "He was unlike anyone else on the ice – his speed, skill, and scoring were hard to believe."

Lafleur underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery in 2019 followed shortly after by lung surgery. In 2020 he received news that the lung cancer had returned.

Lafleur is survived by his wife Lise and two sons.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto, additional reporting by Tommy Lund Editing by Christian Radnedge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

JEFF PETRY SMOKES PATRICE BERGERON, MARCHAND JUMPS PETRY (VIDEO)

As the commentators point out, it is rare to see Patrice Bergeron get lit up like this. But Petry catches him with a perfect hip check, sending the Bruins captain flying. Brad Marchand, as you might expect, had something to say about it...
NHL
markerzone.com

EVGENY KUZNETSOV GETS COCKY IN THE SHOOTOUT, BURIES IT LIKE A ROCKSTAR (VIDEO)

Shootouts can be really lame; typically they are lame. But tonight we got some good ones. Bordeleau's game-winner over Vegas, which was insane. Now Kuznetsov just straight up disrespecting Timothy Kallgren... If you see a guy twirl his stick mid-shootout you might as well stack the pillows & say a...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Guy Lafleur Gave Me a Lifetime of Memories

Guy Lafleur is one of the most renowned Montreal Canadiens players. His name belongs with other Habs legends, such as Jean Beliveau and Maurice Richard, as being named a true legend. They will go down in history as the holy trinity of Canadiens legends, not only because of what they did on the ice but also for how they captivated a fanbase. With the passing of Lafleur this past week, Canadiens fans lost one of their heroes and an ambassador to not just the Habs, but hockey as well.
NHL
markerzone.com

DARRYL SUTTER GIVES SIMPLE ANSWER WHEN ASKED WHY HE AGREED TO COACH CALGARY AGAIN

As most hockey fans know, Darryl Sutter is in his second stint as head coach of the Calgary Flames. So far, it's working out beautifully. After coming in partway through last season following the firing of Geoff Ward, Sutter has completely turned the team around in 2021-22, with the Flames in the top spot in the Pacific Division with a big lead, and near the top of the Western Conference. So, why did he come back after being asked to leave in 2010 (Sutter was GM of the Flames at the time after serving as head coach for three seasons)? Sutter was asked that question Friday and, in his usual style, gave a simple, honest answer.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Lafleur
Person
Justin Trudeau
NHL

St-Louis on Lafleur: 'He was a superhero'

BROSSARD -- Guy Lafleur's passing was particularly personal for interim head coach Martin St-Louis. During a media availability at the Bell Sports Complex on Friday, St-Louis recounted a significant gesture by the legendary Hall of Famer that will always hold a special place in his heart. When St-Louis' mother, France,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Elmer Soderblom is Ready for NHL Action

Detroit Red Wings prospect Elmer Soderblom has been tearing up the ice in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) throughout the 2021-22 season. Currently playing for Frolunda HC, Soderblom has been a pleasant surprise this season, as his name pops up in discussion nearly as frequently as that of Simon Edvinsson — his teammate and fellow Red Wings prospect. So, who is Soderblom, and could we be seeing him donning the winged wheel next season?
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Red Wings’ Blueline has a Bright (Tall) Future

It's no surprise now, but the Detroit Red Wings have a star and generational staple on their blueline in Moritz Seider. The 6-foot-4 defender has dominated this season as an NHL rookie, both physically and in driving offense for Detroit. His story has only just begun, and, thankfully for him and the Red Wings, more help is on the way.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Guy#The Montreal Canadiens
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Shrug, Ovechkin Injured, Montreal’s Tearful Tribute to Lafleur

The Pittsburgh Penguins energy level was more Sunday afternoon nap than desperation. The Washington Capitals gained a point and full control of third place in the Metro Division, but Alex Ovechkin was injured in the shootout loss. The Vegas Golden Knights lost a must-have game and do not control their playoff fate. And the Montreal Canadiens and the city of Montreal paid a tearful tribute to all-time great Guy Lafluer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Caps lose Ovechkin, blow 3rd-period lead in loss to Leafs

The Capitals lost Alex Ovechkin and lost the game 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday in what may be a disastrous night for Washington. Ovechkin left the game in the third period with an upper-body injury after slamming hard into the boards. Here are some...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Panthers, Sabres, Hurricanes & Canadiens

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Sabres Riding Season-High Four-Game Winning Streak. The Buffalo Sabres extended...
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

CANADIENS CALL UP GOALTENDER FROM AHL; PRICE WON'T TRAVEL WITH TEAM TO NEW YORK

The Montreal Canadiens have decided to give Carey Price a break. After four games with the team since returning for the first time since last season, head coach Martin St. Louis told reporters Price will not travel to New York with the team this week. He may play again next Friday, which is the Canadiens last game of the season. St. Louis stressed this is not a setback in Price's return. The team decided he needed a break after a lot of action in a short time.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings News & Rumors: Edvinsson, Blashill & More

In the final week of the Detroit Red Wings’ 2021-22 season, things are starting to shift. While there are plenty of players on the roster right now that are playing with something to prove, wandering eyes are starting to look ahead to the offseason and the 2022-23 season. A losing season tends to have the affect, but so too does the signing of a team’s top prospect.
DETROIT, MI
NESN

David Pastrnak Injury: Brad Marchand Predicts Bruins Star To Be ‘Fine’ In Return

Brad Marchand won’t be surprised if David Pastrnak returns to the Boston Bruins with a bang. The veteran left wing explained to reporters Thursday why he believes his star teammate won’t struggle to cope with the demands of end-of-season hockey when he returns from injury. Pastrnak has been out since April 4 due to a recurrence of the upper-body injury he suffered March 18. The Bruins expect Pastrnak to return either Sunday in Boston’s matchup against the Montreal Canadiens or Tuesday when the Bruins face off against the Florida Panthers.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

David Pastrnak third-fastest in Bruins history to impressive scoring milestone

It didn't take David Pastrnak long to make some history in his return to the Boston Bruins' lineup. With a goal and an assist in his return following a nine-game absence, Pastrnak became just the 16th player in franchise history to reach 500 points with the team, joining current teammates Patrice Bergeron (973) and Brad Marchand (788) in the rarified air.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Lemieux and Penguins Mourn the Loss of Lafleur

As one of the best to ever play the game, Guy Lafleur had the respect and admiration of everyone in the hockey world. But the Canadiens legend, who passed away on Friday at the age of 70, was particularly adored by those from his native Quebec … including a kid from Montreal named Mario Lemieux.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Ducks captain Getzlaf fails at trivia about his long NHL career

Veteran of 17 seasons gets asked questions like which goalie he's scored on most. You can tell Ryan Getzlaf was never really the type to be concerned with his own stats. And if you weren't certain about that, a video the Anaheim Ducks shared on social media is proof positive.
NHL
Reuters

Patrice Bergeron's 3-point night lifts Bruins past Canadiens

EditorsNote: 2nd graf, add standings information; 10th graf, take out Suzuki’s first name. Patrice Bergeron had two goals and an assist for the visiting Boston Bruins in a 5-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday. Erik Haula also scored twice, and Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves for the...
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

Reuters

411K+
Followers
318K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy