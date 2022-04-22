ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSA Nabs Traveler With 'Knuckle Knife' At LaGuardia

By Jerry DeMarco
 3 days ago
Knives, like guns, are prohibited on planes, the TSA warns. Photo Credit: U.S. Transportation Security Administration

TSA agents detained a traveler at LaGuardia Airport after spotting a trench knife in a carry-on bag, authorities said.

Also known as a "knuckle knife," the blade "folds into the handle of the knuckles," Transportation Security Administration Spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said.

The double-edged trench knife was invented for close-quarters combat during World War II, when fighting predominately happened in trenches. The "knuckle-duster" handle was intended to protect the fingers and provide a secure grip, but it also added to force to a blow.

Knives, like guns, are prohibited on planes.

"And brass knuckles are illegal in NYC," Farbstein noted.

The weapon and the traveler were turned over to Port Authority Police.

