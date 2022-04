Registered nurses will hold actions April 27 at nine Tenet hospitals in California, according to the union that represents them. RNs plan to hold informational pickets in Palm Springs, Joshua Tree, Los Alamitos, Templeton, Manteca, Turlock and San Ramon, the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United said in an April 22 news release. Public actions are scheduled in San Luis Obispo and Modesto.

