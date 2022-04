She grew up in New Ellenton, as a member of one of the community's most prominent families, and Rysheeka Bush's influence is now spread throughout the county and beyond. Hundreds of local residents know "Sheeka" as the clinical program manager at Helping Hands, a local organization dedicated to providing "an emergency home for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse, abandonment and/or neglect," as described on its website.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO