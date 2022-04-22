ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellmawr, NJ

Coming from out of state to buy weed in New Jersey? Here’s what to know.

By Amy Z. Quinn
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The parking lots around the Curaleaf in Bellmawr, where hundreds of cars packed in on...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
FOX43.com

Pennsylvanians flock to New Jersey for legal weed

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — Reefer, pot, Mary Jane, weed—whatever you call it, you can now purchase marijuana and light it up in the state of New Jersey if you're 21 or older. That means millions of Pennsylvanians now have access to legally consume marijuana. "I'm looking to get some...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NJ.com

Outside a busy legal weed dispensary, a new normal for N.J. smokers

It was about noon outside the RISE Bloomfield marijuana dispensary on Saturday, two days after legal sales began, and Ronnie Singh was jonesing to get inside. Singh, 28, who lives about 10 minutes away in Belleville, said he works during the week as a painter in an auto body shop, so Saturday hours make scoring much more convenient.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Bellmawr, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Bellmawr, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Philadelphia#Parking Lots
Daily Voice

5 Arrested In Eastern PA Drug Bust: AG

A drug bust in Eastern Pennsylvania resulted in five arrests, including an alleged ring leader, authorities said. Said Rivera, along with his alleged dealers Christopher Hall, Amanda Tice, Donalea Turolis, and Joseph Weikel, were accused of distributing and trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine in Schuylkill County and the surrounding area, PA Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Tuesday, April 19.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Bar Shooting Suspects Sought By Police In South Jersey

Police in Cumberland County seek the public's help locating suspects involved in a bar shooting shooting, according to NJ Advance Media. A 22-year-old man was shot several times after leaving a bar in a Bridgeton strip mall at Burlington Road and Route 49 on Tuesday night, April 19, the outlet said.
BRIDGETON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Voice

Dunkin' Donuts Facing Another Lawsuit From Customer: Report

Dunkin' Donuts is again being sued by a New Jersey resident purportedly burned by hot coffee. This time, though, the alleged victim is blaming a faulty cupholder, NJ Advance Media reports. Samantha Picklo suffered second- and third-degree burns when the coffees that a worker placed in the cardboard drink holder...
LAW
CBS New York

N.J. authorities sound alarm on pitfalls of recreational marijuana

CRANFORD, N.J. -- With recreational marijuana now being sold in New Jersey, authorities are once again sounding the alarm on the potential dangers of pot.CBS2's Meg Baker explains some of the pitfalls recreational marijuana users could face.New Jersey Poison Control is issuing a strong warning: if you have edibles at home, lock them up.For the fourth year in a row, the call center has gotten more calls about children who accidentally consumed cannabis edibles. More than 150 kids required treatment last year.Kevin Sabet from Safe Approaches to Marijuana says packaging is a problem."They're allowing these edibles, these lollipops, ice creams,...
CRANFORD, NJ
PIX11

How much marijuana can you legally purchase in New Jersey?

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — Marijuana sales start in New Jersey Thursday — perhaps a day later than most residents would have wanted. Only 13 locations were set to be opened. The dispensaries chosen were previously open to medical marijuana sales, and had enough stock to open their doors to recreational sales as well. So, now […]
POLITICS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
194K+
Followers
105K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy