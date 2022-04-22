ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘We’re All Going to the World’s Fair’ Review: An Uncomfortable and Captivating Coming-of-Age Online Horror Story

By Ross Bonaime
Cover picture for the articleWhen Casey (Anna Cobb) decides to jump into the online horror game World’s Fair Challenge, she seems to do so without a care for the uncertain consequences of such a game. Casey almost seems to make the decision as a lark, as if the boredom of her life means that the...

FodorsTravel

The Land Where Vampires, Giants, and Witches Call Home

In Croatia's northernmost state of Istria, folklore, and myths run rampant with the rich history of witches, vampires, giants, and energy lines. Ask any Croatian what their favorite place in their country is and it’s likely they’ll launch into cascading praise for the northernmost state of the nation, Istria. Lesser trodden by international tourists but big in the hearts and imaginations of the locals, inland Istria is flush with medieval hillside hamlets with cobbled streets, like Motovun, Grožnjan, Opatalj, Pazin, Pičan, and Kringa.
LIFESTYLE
DoYouRemember?

Five Facts You Might Not Have Known About ‘The Ten Commandments’

Families watched this movie every single Easter! They would find Cecil B. DeMille’s 1956 The Ten Commandments airing on television screens until they finally bought the VHS. Between television airings, or however they access the film now, watching the movie each year before Easter became and remains a tradition in households all over America. The movie tells the story of Moses and how he learns of his true Hebrew heritage and his divine mission of being a deliverer of his people.
MOVIES
Entertainment
Technology
Video Games
94.3 WCYY

Lay Your Eyes on a Frightening Custom-Made Red Snapper Doll With Legs

In Maine, we have a lot of favorite things that are sometimes difficult to explain to people from away. We have a deep love for Stephen King, despite the fact that he's made people think that only horrific and disturbing things happen in Maine. We also love red snappers, a hybrid hot dog cased in a red skin that snaps when you eat it. So, if you really want to dig deep into the world of nightmares and combine Stephen King's imagination and red snappers, you'd probably end up with this absolutely frightening, custom-made red snapper "doll" shared on Reddit.
MAINE STATE
Loudwire

Sharon Osbourne Calls Out Cancel Culture Hypocrisy – ‘If Hitler Were Alive Today, They Would Give Him a TV Show’

Last month it was revealed that Sharon Osbourne would be returning to television, partnered with Piers Morgan on a new U.K. series named The Talk. This comes nearly a year after Osbourne was suspended and eventually exited the U.S. talk show The Talk after expressing her support for Morgan in an intense discussion over race with co-host Sheryl Underwood. Now, in a new interview with the U.K.'s Sunday Times, Osbourne reveals how cancel culture impacted her as she eventually parted ways with her longtime daytime talk series amidst public backlash.
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

Best Monster-of-the-Week Episodes From Each Season of 'Supernatural'

It's no secret that Supernatural has been one of the most popular horror/fantasy shows of all time. With demons, vampires, werewolves, angels, ghosts, and shapeshifters on their roster of weekly blurry creatures, the series told just about every monster-of-the-week (MOTW) story it possibly could. Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) may have been the reason we kept watching Supernatural, but we all came for the monsters. When Supernatural started, self-contained horror stories were everywhere, with very few episodes in the first season dedicated to the overall series' plot. By the show's end, this had completely flopped, with nearly every single episode at least mentioning the greater series mythology. Still, with 15 seasons and over 300 episodes, there are plenty of MOTW episodes to choose from, so we've put together a list of the all-time best.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Cohors Cthulhu tabletop RPG brings cosmic horror to the edge of the Roman Empire

British publisher Modiphius Entertainment is expanding the world of its flagship tabletop role-playing game Achtung! Cthulhu by bringing the Lovecraftian mythos from the battlefields of World War II to the height of the Roman Empire. The publisher plans to launch Cohors Cthulhu in early 2023, providing rules for Roman legions and Germanic tribes to clash with each other — and with horrors from beyond the stars.
VIDEO GAMES
Kerrang

Album review: Undeath – It’s Time… To Rise From The Grave

There are very few death metal records being released in the 21st Century that still possess the insane loudness and intensity that cause you to recoil from the speaker upon first pressing play. Thankfully, Undeath are one of those precious few. Second album It’s Time…To Rise From The Grave hits...
ROCK MUSIC
Collider

How 'The Northman' Weaves the Mystical into the Macabre

If there is one thing you can say about writer-director Robert Eggers, it is that he sure does love seeking out the wonder to be found in the mystical. He first made a splash in independent film with 2015’s breathtaking debut The Witch which showed us both the terror and tantalizing freedom that could be found out in the woods when embracing the potential to live deliciously through witchcraft. He followed it up with 2019’s glorious The Lighthouse, a strange story that was inspired by sailors' myths and mythology where mermaids, as well as some particularly ominous seagulls, are all part of the madness that unfolds. Both films are distinct visions, finding a unique groove that melds the sense of the supernatural with the straightforward aspects of our own world. The results of the two combined end up offering something more compelling than they would have separately, making his films always an experience that it takes a while to chew on in order to take in all the beauty it weaves together.
MOVIES
Collider

Lily Sheen on Going From Making Movies With Her Own Family to Working With Her 'Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' Family

Make way for Lily Sheen - and also a brand new subseries of Collider Ladies Night called Collider Ladies Night Pre-Party! In an effort to shine an even bigger spotlight on emerging talent, we’re expanding the Ladies Night brand to include a series of stripped-down long-form interviews with industry newcomers to give you the opportunity to get to know them, learn more about their first big projects, and to get a sense of their career goals moving forward. No games, no cutaways — just an in-depth conversation focusing on the guest’s passion for their craft and future ambitions. And who better to start with than Lily Sheen? Someone who’s had a foot in the industry her entire life courtesy of her parents, Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen, and is now breaking out on her own with a major role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Baby’ On HBO, Where A Woman Becomes A Reluctant Mom To A Baby That Leaves A Trail Of Death Behind Him

Are babies inherently creepy? Nah, they’re all pretty cute. But what if someone finds a baby that can control things with his mind and leave death in his wake? Not so cute anymore, is it? THE BABY: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A woman runs through the woods at night, holding a bundle. Police chase her. She comes to a cliff over the shoreline; she zips open the bundle at the police officers’ command and there’s a baby inside. She dives off the cliff, and the baby falls crawling after her. The Gist: Natasha (Michelle de Swarte) is still happy living...
TV SERIES
Collider

Ben Lloyd-Hughes & Tom Weston-Jones on 'Sanditon' Season 2 Finale and the History Between Their Characters

[Editor’s note: The following contains major spoilers for Season 2 of Sanditon.]The second season of Sanditon, which airs in the U.S. on Masterpiece on PBS, brought several gasp-worthy moments, especially when it came to romance and Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams). While one potential suitor proved to be less than he’d built himself up to be, the other was too afraid to voice his true feelings, but thankfully there will be a third season for it to get sorted.
TV SERIES

