Fredres murder trial to start Monday with jury selection

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After days of pressure, the Will County Sheriff's Office finally showed a grieving family body camera video from the moments deputies not only shot and killed their son, but also shot his grandfather. This comes just one week after CBS 2 Investigators first uncovered the Sheriff's Office denied the family multiple opportunities to see the video. The CBS 2 investigation also brought to light how officials never told the family, or the public, that deputies shot the grandfather too. The family's attorney, Ian Barney, said he and the family privately watched the video at the Sheriff's Office on Tuesday...

WILL COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO