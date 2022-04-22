ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandwich, IL

Fredres murder trial to start Monday with jury selection

By WSPYNEWS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe murder trial of 38-year-old Donald Fredres, of Sandwich, is set to begin on Monday with jury selection. Fredres is accused of shooting and killing his former in-laws in rural Sheridan...

