Clarksburg, WV

Hobby Lobby in Clarksburg is officially open

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Hobby Lobby on Emily Drive had its highly anticipated opening Friday.

12 News first learned that the craft store was coming to Harrison County back in 2020 , and since the store began showing signs of life earlier this year , residents have anticipated the opening.

    (WBOY image)
    (WBOY image)
Hobby Lobby offers all things craft and DIY, from coloring books to home decor.

Until now, residents had to travel 40 minutes to Morgantown for the nearest Hobby Lobby.

The Clarksburg Hobby Lobby is located where the old Emily Drive Kroger used to be in the Eastpointe Shopping Plaza. For more information on Hobby Lobby’s offerings, check out their website .

WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

