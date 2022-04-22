ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Flint Major Case Unit investigating Thursday afternoon shooting

By Joey Oliver
The Flint Journal
The Flint Journal
 3 days ago
FLINT, MI – The Flint Major Case Unit is investigating a Thursday afternoon shooting near the intersection of Thomas and Fremont streets in Flint. The shooting took place around...

MLive

3 injured during shootout in Flint Sunday afternoon, police say

FLINT, MI – Three people were taken to the hospital after a shootout Sunday afternoon on the city’s north side. Michigan State Police authorities told MLive-The Flint Journal that the three people were shot around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 24, while inside a moving vehicle in the 1000 block of East Foss Avenue, between Industrial Avenue and Selby Street.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Police believe Lapeer County fire that killed 4 was intentional

DRYDEN, Mich. (WILX) - Investigators in Lapeer County believe a March 21 house fire was intentionally set. Police believe Candice Turton -- who died in the fire alongside her 87-year-old grandmother and here two children -- set the fire intentionally. Police said they consider it an arson-murder-suicide and said the...
LAPEER COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Woman found dead on Michigan freeway ramp

DETROIT – A woman who had said she wanted to die by suicide was found dead on a Michigan freeway ramp early Sunday, police said. Around 2:35 a.m. on Sunday, Michigan State Police troopers were dispatched to southbound M-39 near Detroit for a possible body lying in the freeway, according to a new release. They searched the area and found a woman at the end of the entrance ramp from Plymouth Road to the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Husband, wife found dead inside Sterling Heights home on Monday

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – On Monday morning, a wife and husband were found dead inside a Sterling Heights home between Schoenherr and Saal roads. Police are saying this is possibly a murder-suicide. Officials say they received a call at 9:30 a.m. Monday from the husband, 87, stating he shot...
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
