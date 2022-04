BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT)- Four months later, the signs of recovery are popping up across western Kentucky in the wake of the deadly Dec. 10 tornadoes. The road to recovery has been a long, emotional time for tornado survivors like Bremen man David Smith, who says he’s still not sure if Bremen will ever be the same. Still, he says it’s a blessing to see the help and support communities like Bremen have received. Like many others in Bremen, Smith says he’s slowly started to rebuild and hopes to have his home ready by “mid-year.”

BREMEN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO