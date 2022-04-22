Find precise paints and color codes with this $74 sensor

Instead of releasing this Kraken, just keep it occupied by resting your gadgets and stationery on it. Designed by artisan metallurgist Coppertist.Wu, this handy little bronze cephalopod does everything from propping your phone or tablet up to holding pens and styluses, all while looking like an absolute stunner on your table. Hong Kong-based Coppertist.Wu’s 8-legged creation embodies a cross between realism and functionality (quite like their Chameleon-shaped tape measure). 2 pairs of legs keep the little octopus stable on your tabletop surface, while an extra pair of legs helps prop your smartphone up at a nice readable angle. Thanks to the Octopus’ metal construction, it’s stable enough to hold your phone or tablet in both landscape and portrait modes without tipping over. Finally, the last pair of legs curl at the back, creating a cradle of sorts for holding stationery like pencils, pens, and styluses. “It’s the perfect nautical accent to any room,” says Coppertist.Wu. “It’s not only a great conversation piece but an amazing collectible piece of art as well.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 HOURS AGO