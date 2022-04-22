ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melon is a cuddly cat who wants to explore the world around her

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
 3 days ago

Melon is a cuddly, curious nine-year-old cat who just want to explore the world around her. This sweetie takes a while tp warm up to strangers, but when she does, Melon will be your friend forever. Her favorite activities include being brushed on her belly, chasing small toys and jumping on tall furniture or cat tress to survey her kingdom. Melon's ideal home would include some hiding places so she can get some time to herself, but she is the perfect pet for anyone looking for a calm and independent cat.

Adopt Melon today!

Melon Photo credit PAWS Chicago

Visit pawschicago.org to learn more about PAWS Chicago's in-person adoption process to bring home your furry friend today.

National Volunteer Week, April 18-24

April 18-24 is National Volunteer Week. Like many other organizations, volunteers are integral in helping PAWS Chicago save as many animals as possible. Anyone looking to volunteer can check out PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center and PAWS Chicago Medical Center where people can work with dogs and cats, help with medical care, adoption, community outreach, fostering and more. Those interested should visit www.pawschicago.org/volunteer for more information.

Melon Photo credit PAWS Chicago

