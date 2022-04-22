ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

WATCH: State and Local Officials discuss climate preparedness, adaptation and wildfire response and recovery

Cover picture for the articleDENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - As wildfires continue to happen across Colorado, Governor Jared Polis, Senate President Steve Fenberg, Congressman Joe Neguse, state...

OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire deemed human-caused, started "a few feet" off trail

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the recent 'NCAR fire' was human-caused, started just feet off-trail. A recent press release from the organization details that the fire was started by a person "just a few feet off" Bear Canyon Trail, but that they have no active leads on who may have caused it. Whether or not the start of the blaze is thought to be intentional was not addressed.
CBS Denver

Gov. Jared Polis, State Lawmakers Team Up To Prepare Colorado For Possible Surge In COVID Cases

DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis announced Thursday that the state is taking action to stay abreast of new COVID-19 cases in Colorado. Polis is teaming up with state lawmakers to develop COVID readiness legislation. (credit: CBS) “We really owe it to the people of Colorado to learn from our experiences over the last two years to prepare for whatever lies ahead,” said Polis. (credit: CBS) One of the goals of the legislation is to make sure our hospitals don’t reach capacity, to have a plan for any surge in patients, make sure there are enough critical supplies in the hospitals and retain health care workers.
School crisis response guidelines released for Colorado

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) -In Colorado there has been ten school shootings since 1999. 18 people have died and 47 have been injured. Now, safety leaders are taking lessons from the past and are creating school crisis guidelines to help schools in the state be better prepared for any situation. The...
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow possible in Colorado during multi-day storm

More snow is expected to hit Colorado this weekend and it could drop a few inches to about a foot in the mountain region. The current hazardous weather report from the National Weather Service states that four to eight inches could fall on elevated peaks in western Colorado and eastern Utah, with the most snow expected in northern ranges. This storm would stretch from Friday through Sunday, with locally higher amounts possible.
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
New Country 99.1

Six Amish Communities Currently Exist in Colorado

Most of the Amish population resides in Ohio and the other states in the eastern portion of the country, but many Amish families have now migrated out west, including to Colorado. A few Amish people attempted to settle in Colorado during the 1900s, but these communities were short-lived due to...
Colorado Newsline

3 Colorado counties rank in top 100 with high poverty, high COVID death rates

Three counties in Colorado rank in the top 100 counties in the United States with high poverty and high COVID-19 death rates, according to a report published this month.  Bent, Otero and Conejos counties were ranked as part of a report published by the Poor People’s Campaign, which works to improve legislation to help low-income […] The post 3 Colorado counties rank in top 100 with high poverty, high COVID death rates appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
KKTV

WATCH: Crews respond to garbage fire in Colorado on Friday

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KKTV) - On a day where fire danger was high, crews in Highlands Ranch were able to quickly take care of a garbage fire. South Metro Fire Rescue shared details on the blaze to their Twitter page, stating the fire started in a garbage truck before the driver dumped the contents into a parking lot at 1745 Shea Center Drive. The neighborhood is on the west side of Highlands Ranch off Lucent Boulevard south of C-470.
KKTV

Millions of Coloradans to get $400 tax rebate this summer

DENVER (KKTV) - If you’re a Colorado taxpayer, the state wants to reward you with a little extra in your pocket. The state government announced Monday it would be giving eligible Coloradans a $400 rebate sometime this summer. “People are paying more for everyday items like gas, groceries, and...
KKTV

Evacuation orders lifted for a fire burning south of Florissant in the area of Colorado Mountain Estates

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire started in Teller County on Friday south of Florissant, called the Bullion Fire. Evacuations for the Colorado Mountain Estates subdivision were issued soon after 5 p.m. At about 6:10 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced the fire was about five acres and evacuations were still underway in the area of Bullion Circle.
KXRM

Where to find updates during a fire in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — As southern Colorado prepares for extreme fire danger Friday, below are links to various emergency management agencies and law enforcement departments. During emergencies, many agencies will post information and updates to their social media accounts. Below are links to those accounts. El Paso County El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) EPSO Twitter […]
CBS Denver

Top Wind Gusts As Of 1 P.M. On Friday From Around Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – A powerful jet stream roaring over Colorado on Friday was producing strong and gusty wind speeds from the mountains to the plains. Some places have topped 70 mph and the wind could get even stronger by the early evening hours. The following gusts have been reported to the National Weather Service offices in Pueblo, Boulder and Grand Junction as of 1 p.m. on Friday. 73 mph – 4 miles NNE of Powderhorn 71 mph – 4 miles NE of Cameo 70 mph – Douglas Pass 68 mph – Trinidad 67 mph – Peterson Air Force Base 63 mph – Grand Junction 61 mph – La...
KXRM

Neighbors spot shackled deer, argue CPW policy

COLORADO SPRINGS– Concerned citizens are worried that a painful and slow death may be imminent for a shackled fawn in Cedar Heights. Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) have been notified of a fawn outgrowing a tight metal clamp bolted to its ankle. According to the complaint one homeowner sent to FOX21, a fawn has been […]
